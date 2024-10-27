Universal Orlando Offering the Chance To Review Epic Universe Before the General Public

There is a massive buzz surrounding the opening of Universal Studios Orlando’s new Epic Universe. The theme park has been dropping previous for more than a year, and with each glimpse instead of Epic Universe, fans have been clamoring to get inside Universal Studios’ newest park.

The drama finally came to a head a couple of weeks ago when Universal Studios announced that Epic Universe would open ahead of schedule on May 22, 2025, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and a busy summer. However, that meant that theme park nerds would now need to book their tickets to the biggest theme park event in decades.

And that, too, became a problem. Last week, Universal Studios put Epic Universe tickets on sale to annual pass holders, and within minutes, the tickets were sold out.

This trend will likely continue through the first few weeks of Epic Universe’s opening. Universal Orlando’s newest hotel, Helios, was also sold out for the entire first week that the new park opened.

So, with tickets going fast, what’s a theme park junkie to do to get their fix of Epic Universe before everyone else. Well, there’s a solution to your problem, but it could be a long shot.

Attraction Tickets, a United Kingdom-based ticketing agency, is seeking one family to head to Central Florida in the weeks leading up to Epic Universe’s opening to preview the entire new park, including rides, shows, and snacks. They would have to document their trip via social media and write detailed reviews about the new park and its rides.

Oliver Brendon, CEO of Attraction Tickets.Com, says:

We’re looking for someone who’s up for riding all of the best rides, from the Stardust Racers Rollercoaster in Celestial Park to the Curse of the Werewolf ‘coaster in Dark Universe, alongside boat rides, screen experiences, and everything else Universal’s Epic Universe has to offer. We’re looking for someone who’s not camera-shy, as we’d love to share photos and videos of your adventure on our social media channels and website.

The trip would include plane tickets, hotel, and entrance into all three of Universal Studios Orlando’s theme parks. Anyone who wishes to enter must submit a short video with their credentials as a theme park tester and what would make them the ideal candidate.

Suppose you are interested in an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando and the chance to get into Epic Universe before the general public. In that case, you can apply on the AttractionTickets.com website here.