‘Bridgerton’ Star Says No Way to New ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Many successful shows take the world by storm when they premiere on Netflix. One such show was Bridgerton, created by Shonda Rhimes, which first aired on Netflix in 2020. Bridgerton is set in London’s Regency Era, and is set in the early 19th century. Each season focuses on a new member of the Bridgerton family — season one featured Daphne, season 2 was Anthony, and season three was Colin Bridgerton — and the evolution of their love story.

Since the beginning, one of the most popular characters has been Penelope Featherington, the best friend of Eloise Bridgerton, and the friend turned loving wife of Colin Bridgerton.

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Throw Support at Major ‘Bridgerton’ Replacement

Penelope Featherington is played by Nicola Coughlan, who has been acting since the late 1990s, but really made a name for herself in the show Derry Girls, which premiered in 2018. And since starring in Bridgerton, she has become a household name and has appeared in a number of other television shows, including Big Mood and Doctor Who. She also played a Barbie doll in the blockbuster film, Barbie.

However, there is one series that she will not be appearing in — the new Harry Potter series being developed for Max (formerly HBO).

Related: Netflix Scandal Reveals Shonda Rhimes’ Abusive Behavior

Last week, the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled that transgender women were not given the same protections as biological women under Britain’s Equality Act. The ruling was a blow to the LGBTQ+ community, but was celebrated by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has become one of the most outspoken critics of the transgender community.

Rowling praised the ruling by sharing an image of herself with a drink in her hand and a cigar in her mouth.

Her outward joy at the blow suffered by trans women did not sit right with Ms. Coughlan. She took to Instagram to show her contempt for Ms. Rowling, and to say that she would be fighting alongside the trans community for equal rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Team Up Against J.K. Rowling To Crush Anti-Trans Agenda

The actress wrote of the new Harry Potter series, “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10ft pole.” She has also called the court’s ruling “stomach-churning.”

In recent weeks, big names have been attached to the new series, including John Lithgow, Nick Frost, Janet McTeer, and Paul Whitehouse. A lot of fans might have been really excited to see the Bridgerton star take on one of the iconic roles, but as long as J.K. Rowling is attached to the series, that will definitely not happen.

The new Harry Potter series is expected to premiere on Max sometime in 2026. And despite her headline-making antics, J.K. Rowling is still serving as an executive producer.

Would you have loved to see Nicola Coughlan in the Harry Potter series? Which character would you have liked to see her play? Will you be watching the series, or is J.K. Rowling’s involvement causing you to turn away? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!