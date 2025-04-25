‘Mandalorian’ Star Slams J.K. Rowling, Calls Her “Heinous LOSER”

In 2019, Disney and Star Wars fans fell in love with Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal when he took on the role of Din Djarin, AKA The Mandalorian, in the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian was one of the first series to premiere on Disney+ and was an original Star Wars series created specifically for Disney’s new streaming platform.

Since then, Pascal has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, starring in even more blockbuster films and television shows, including Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), The Book of Boba Fett, Gladiator II (2024), and The Last of Us.

Related: Jon Favreau Speaks Out on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4’s Replacement

Fans love many things about Pedro Pascal, including his sense of humor, humble nature, fun fashion choices, and how much he loves and supports his family, including his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in 2021.

Pascal has taken his sister to red carpet events and gushed about what a fantastic person she is. So, he does not take kindly to those who would attack her and think of her as less than them because of who she is.

That includes controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Related: 9 Best TV Lines Only Pedro Pascal Could Pull Off

On April 16, the UK Supreme Court ruled that transgender women are not covered by the protections granted to women under Britain’s Equality Act. The court determined that the Act refers specifically to “biological sex,” meaning that even transgender women with gender recognition certificates are not legally classified as women under this legislation. Transgender people still have certain protections, but trans women cannot claim they were discriminated against because they are a woman.

The ruling was celebrated by J.K. Rowling, who has been hyper-focused on attacking the transgender community for the last few years. Ms. Rowling posted a photo of herself holding a drink in one hand and smoking a cigar with the other.

I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights

Related: HBO Speaks Out On J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Views

Since posting, J.K. Rowling has been blasted by fans, critics, and celebrities, who continue to call her a bigot, transphobic, and a TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist).

Activist Tariq Ra’ouf posted an Instagram video about the ruling and said that Rowling was “reveling” in the fact that she worked so hard to help the Supreme Court determine that trans women were not legally women.

Don’t watch the show. Don’t go to Universal. Don’t buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It’s time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tariq Ra’ouf 🇵🇸 (@tariq_raouf)

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Takes Dig At J.K. Rowling, Addresses Reboot Return

The post garnered tens of thousands of likes and thousands of comments, including one by Pedro Pascal, and the actor did not hold back. He called the ruling “Sh*t” and called Rowling’s actions “heinous LOSER behavior.”

Mr. Ra’ouf then posted a follow-up video, praising Pascal. He said that Pascal’s one comment had generated a ton of news articles and brought the UK’s ruling to millions of people, who might not have otherwise known about it.

Today I saw the power of celebrities, and then felt the immense pain of their silence. #pedropascal#lastofus#trans#lgbtq#jkrowling#hollywood#harrypotter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tariq Ra’ouf 🇵🇸 (@tariq_raouf)

Despite the backlash she has received, Ms. Rowling is still reportedly serving as an executive producer on the new Harry Potter series being developed at Max (formerly HBO). Fans have demanded that Max distance itself from the author, but the company has defended its position and said that the series would not be the same if she were not a part of it.

In addition to Mr. Pascal, multiple celebrities have spoken out against Ms. Rowling and said they would never be a part of the Harry Potter series, including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

Do you think fans should take a stand against J.K. Rowling and boycott anything related to Harry Potter? Do you think Max should distance itself from Rowling and make the series without her? Share your thoughts in the comments!