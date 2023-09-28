9 Best TV Lines Only Pedro Pascal Could Pull Off

Some lines ring eternal, especially when the script and actor align to make magic. These top nine Pedro Pascal quotes are powerful, moving, and funny. It’s proof that it takes a team to build a franchise, but the results hinge on the words that live on in the hearts of fans.

Pedro Pascal’s Quotes from The Mandalorian

Few shows resonated with viewers as powerfully as the good guys vs. bad guys tales of the Mandalorian. Played by Pedro Pascal, the lines in the series reinforce the massive talent of the actor and the strange way of carrying the most brutal lines with kindness and ease. Din Djarin definitely had a few good one-liners throughout each season of the Star Wars series.

1. “Kid, never trust a pirate.”

The fascinating thing about the line in the episode is Pedro Pascal’s ability to take a time-honored piece of knowledge and run it through Din Djarin’s character to reinforce the classic, no honor amongst thieves premise.

2. “I like those odds.”

There’s a certain charm to someone who won’t let long odds scare them off. Life comes with a guarantee of death, and Pedro Pascal embodied the kind of hero who would bravely face that truth. It’s those lines that give fans hope and infuses pop culture with positivity, however unusual.

Related: 10 Powerful Walt Disney Quotes To Inspire You and Life Your Spirits

3. “I’ll see you again. I promise.”

A promise made by a good man is something that’s worth its metaphorical weight in gold. The reassuring line that Pedro Pascal brought through was enough to evoke trust. In the world of The Mandalorian, that’s a hard thing to do.

4. “This is the Way.”

Confidence isn’t always easy, but (whether in real life or on the screen, it looks like Pedro Pascal would give his left arm to make it happen. It’s one thing to think you know the way. It’s another thing to say such a powerful line. And it’s a fascinating thing when an actor and a scene marry well enough to imbue it with real faith.

5. “I’m not leaving my fate up to chance.”

And speaking of faith, in none of Pedro Pascal’s roles is there much room for it, particularly Din Djarin. The power of Pedro Pascal’s quotes really shines through in this line because it shows that there can be trust, hope, and fate, but it doesn’t mean it’s time to stop trying. Chance might be a game of odds, but part of that is fighting for your side. That’s something Pascal carried into all of his roles.

Pedro Pascal Quotes from The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal played the role of Joel, the reluctant father figure charged with transporting Ellie (the immune) across the country during a fungal apocalypse. Bringing humor to the role, the Latin American actor brought a gruff reluctance balanced with gritty affection to the role, thrusting it into pop culture greatness. It’s largely thanks to these lines:

6. “Just you.”

It came off as glib and dark, but the context is that Joel became the de-facto father of the infected, immune, and scared Ellie. Sarcastic as she was, whenever she entered a room, the girl would ask if there was anything bad in there.

And Pedro Pascal would come through with a “just you.” The way the actor spoke those words carried the story and showed the development of the Daddy character and the actors’ breadth of skill.

7. “Someone shot at me and missed.”

It’s not a hero tale if there is no tragedy, and after losing his biological daughter, the character Pedro Pascal played truly suffered. At first, we thought it was just the panic attacks. Towards the end, he reveals that the shot was his trying to take his own life in a state of grief. His flinching resulted in his living to fight another day. It shows the depth of sadness the actor had to access and clarifies the strange way he connected to Ellie.

8. “You ask a lot of go***mn questions.”

Kids are curious. And Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, was not a fan. The funny part was that each time she asked one, he would try and answer honestly. She would always suggest that he just make something up, that she would believe it.

It was only after a full rampage and rescuing her from the Fireflies that he finally took her advice. Joel let her go, lying to say she wasn’t needed, just so she could have a real life.

9. “Sometimes things don’t work out the way we hope…”

“…You can feel like you’ve come to an end, and you don’t know what to do next. But if you just keep going, you find something new to fight for.” In this line, Pedro Pascal managed to encapsulate the essence of everyone’s worst fear: failing hope.

Yet the line didn’t mean stopping at failure. It was about carrying onward, despite long odds and not leaving fate up to chance.

The World According to Pedro Pascal

The actor, Pedro Pascal, might get the benefit of a script for most memorable lines, but the beloved actor holds his own in an interview. During various statements, it’s been established that Pedro Pascal loves Captain Crunch cereal so much that it has “its own flavor.” Also, his “sharp” nose left him ready to play villains forever.

Pedro Pascal, Likeability and Adaptability

Perhaps what makes him relatable to audiences is the vulnerability shown in real life, discussing moving from Texas to Orange County in middle school. The story about the actor trying to be Indiana Jones (and thrice breaking his arm) is an effective mirror of the passion it takes to execute these lines.

It shows the reality behind compassionate moments in a show that allows it to transcend both cinema and reality. When it reaches those heights, TV can become something lasting and impactful. That’s an impressive feat from one powerful person and skilled actor.

What’s your favorite Pedro Pascal line? Share your thoughts in the comments below!