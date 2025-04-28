‘Harry Potter’ Star Wonders Why Fans Are Bothered By J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

When unknown writer J.K. Rowling released her first novel — Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — she created a franchise that would go on to become one of the most popular and iconic ones the world had ever seen. Tens of millions of people fell in love with her wizarding world and the people who inhabited it. Fans felt that Harry Potter was all about embracing differences, showing the importance of friendship and love, and making everyone feel like they are accepted and included.

So, it came as a shock to fans when it was revealed that J.K. Rowling was not as accepting as the characters in her books. In fact, she was almost as far from accepting as she could get.

In recent years, Ms. Rowling has dedicated a lot of time and most of her social media to sharing her belief that transgender women are not women, and they should not be considered women.

Recently, the UK Supreme Court ruled that transgender women are not protected as women under Britain’s Equality Act. The ruling was a huge hit to the LGBTQ+ community, but it was celebrated by Rowling, who shared that she worked to help the courts agree that trans women were not women.

Rowling has become known as a TERF — trans-exclusionary radical feminist — and her popularity has plummeted. Back in 2023, Warner Bros. announced that a new Harry Potter series was being developed for Max (formerly HBO), and many people wondered if J.K. Rowling would be a part of it. The writer had become such a controversial figure that a lot of people declared that they would not watch the show if she was a part of it.

After a lot of silence, HBO executives spoke out and defended what J.K. Rowling had said and done. They also said that she would be serving as an executive producer on the new Harry Potter series, and the show’s producers said they were excited to work with her. They said that the show would not be the same without her.

And now, one of the stars of the new series is speaking out, and his comments are making headlines.

The Crown and Third Rock From the Sun star John Lithgow will be playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the new series, which is expected to run for 10 years. In a recent interview with The Times of London, Lithgow said that Rowling’s controversial views were not ever something he considered, and he was more focused on his age and how long the show will last.

He said that a good friend of his, who is the mother of a transgender child, sent him the link to a letter titled “An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter.” That still did not dissuade him.

“That was the canary in the coal mine. I thought, ‘Why is this a factor at all?’ I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her.”

While Rowling’s comments and beliefs did not turn off Lithgow, there are plenty of stars who have voiced their displeasure with her. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has said that she would not touch the new series “with a 10-foot pole.”

Rowling’s actions have also destroyed her relationship with original Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). All of them have spoken out against Rowling and voiced their support for the trans community. David Tennant, who played Barty Crouch Jr. in the original franchise, has also told Rowling to keep her mouth closed and leave trans people alone.

Does it surprise you that someone wouldn't care about Ms. Rowling's comments before deciding to work with her? Should she still be a part of the series, or should HBO distance itself from her and make the show without her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!