Exciting New Series of ‘Harry Potter’ Books Announced, First Coming in August

We have good news for Potterheads: more Harry Potter books are coming later this year.

Contemporary controversies aside, there’s no exaggerating the cultural impact of the Harry Potter books. JK Rowling’s universe—which wrapped up with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” in 2007—introduced young readers to a world of magic and fantasy that’s still relevant today.

Since the first book was published in 1997, the series has inspired not only eight films, theme park lands at Universal Studios, and a (largely unsuccessful) spinoff series, but also a broader cultural dialogue around themes of identity, prejudice, and resilience.

The books turned Hogwarts into a universal symbol of belonging and adventure, with characters who, despite their magical abilities, faced very human struggles.

It’s for that reason that some fans have questioned their allegiance to the Harry Potter series in recent years.

Years of JK Rowling Controversy

Since 2018, Rowling has increasingly aligned herself with a growing transphobic movement online, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter. The author has sparked multiple controversies after clashing with and misgendering transgender activists, grouping several trans women with convicted criminals, and even claiming that she would happily be arrested for her views on gender identity.

As Rowling continues to embroil herself – and, by default, the Harry Potter franchise – with these views, some former fans have called for boycotts of new projects set within the Wizarding World, such as the 2023 video game “Hogwarts Legacy” and the upcoming HBO reboot of the series.

The latter will see each book adapted into a season, replacing former stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) with a fresh set of faces for the next decade.

New ‘Harry Potter’ Book Series Announced

Of course, these boycotts haven’t stopped progress on any of the aforementioned Harry Potter projects or future projects. That’s evident from the fact that Bloomsbury just announced a brand-new series of Harry Potter books.

Announcing Pocket Potters: Little Guides to the Harry Potter stories by J.K. Rowling! ⚡ 📕 📘 📗 Bloomsbury is excited to launch a brand new series of collectable mini-guides that children, new readers and superfans alike will be clamouring to get their hands on.

Announcing Pocket Potters: Little Guides to the Harry Potter stories by J.K. Rowling! ⚡ 📕 📘 📗 Bloomsbury is excited to launch a brand new series of collectable mini-guides that children, new readers and superfans alike will be clamouring to get their hands on. pic.twitter.com/BBZYfF4Cbl — Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) January 28, 2025

“Pocket Potters: Little guides to the Harry Potter stories” will serve as illustrated companions to the original seven books. While they won’t feature new stories, they will be “packed full of magical illustrations, much-loved characters, and iconic Hogwarts moments that capture the humor and mischief of the magical world.”

These books are primarily aimed at younger readers but, as per Bloomsbury, are also perfect for older fans. “It doesn’t matter what age they are, the books are accessible for all,” it said. “While the easy-to-read labels, chunked text and vibrant pictures are perfect for children, older fans needn’t worry, there are plenty of Easter eggs and gorgeous details for the more seasoned fan to enjoy too.”

The first trio of books will focus on Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, featuring illustrated glimpses into key details of the characters’ lives, storylines, and backgrounds. These will be published on August 26, 2025, in 25 languages worldwide.

In 2026, another four books will be published, including one on Hogwarts headmaster (and Harry’s mentor), Albus Dumbledore. Even more titles are planned for the future.

Will you be buying “Pocket Potters” when they’re released?