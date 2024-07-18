Home » Entertainment » Harry Potter

New 'Harry Potter' Book Confirmed Amid JK Rowling Drama, Release Set for August

in Harry Potter

Posted on by Chloe James 23 Comments
Harry Potter fans will have even more reading material come September with the release of a new book based on the Wizarding World.

JK Rowling’s series has been a firm fixture in pop culture since the 1990s, racking up millions of sales and spawning eight film adaptations (plus a spinoff series) in the years since.

Based on the adventures of Harry Potter – an orphan wizard who also happens to be the Chosen One determined to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort – the series has been praised for tackling mature themes in a way suitable for young readers. However, in recent years, its fanbase has cracked somewhat due to the drama swirling around its author.

The controversy began in 2019 when Rowling publicly supported Maya Forstater, a British researcher who lost her job after tweeting that transgender women could not change their biological sex. Rowling’s tweet, which included the hashtag #IStandWithMaya, was perceived by many as a clear stance against recognizing transgender identities.

In 2020, the backlash intensified after Rowling posted a series of comments on X (then known as Twitter) in response to an article that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”

She sarcastically remarked, “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Critics accused her of reducing womanhood to a single biological function and disregarding the experiences of transgender and non-binary individuals.

Rowling followed up with a lengthy blog post defending her views and expressing concerns about what she described as the erasure of sex and its impact on women’s rights. Fans, LGBTQ+ organizations, and even actors from the Harry Potter films widely denounced this.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) were among those who publicly disagreed with Rowling, emphasizing their support for transgender rights (something Rowling has since blasted them for).

Since then, it feels a bit like Rowling’s comments on gender identity have snowballed, with the topic becoming the near-sole focus of her X account (to the point that even Elon Musk suggested that she maybe post about something positive for a change, which says a lot).

Despite the controversy surrounding Rowling, multiple Harry Potter projects are lined up for the near future. HBO is currently in the process of producing a Harry Potter TV reboot. Originally billed for its Max streaming service, the show was recently designated an HBO Original.

While we’re a long way off casting, this will see a whole new cast step into the main roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, as well as other fan favorites such as Severus Snape (played by the late, great Alan Rickman in the original films) and Draco Malfoy.

As if one reboot wasn’t enough, Amazon’s Audible is also set to release its own audiobook adaptation of the Harry Potter series, featuring a cast of hundreds of voice actors.

Now, yet another project has been confirmed – and it’s coming out in August.

“From the Wizarding Archive” is an eBook and audiobook that combines 80 articles and anecdotes about the world of Harry Potter, such as “backstories on big characters and additional context on the stories.”

These were previously published in 2016 as “Pottermore Presents,” a series of three eBooks. Now that the Pottermore brand has been discontinued (the website was rebranded as WizardingWorld.com), fans seem to be getting a repackaged version of the stories as of August 29, 2024.

Excitingly, you’ll hear a familiar voice on the audiobook (exclusively available through Audible). Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in four Harry Potter films, starting with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), will be one of four narrators. Lynch will also provide a foreword for the book, while the audiobook will include original music composed by Sara Carvalho.

While it may not be the eighth book some fans are still keen to read (but likely never will), these excerpts from Pottermore are actually extremely interesting – especially for any current or former diehard Potterheads. Highlights from the Pottermore back catalog include deeper backstories for the likes of Professor McGonagall, Dolores Umbridge, and Remus Lupin.

