New ‘Harry Potter’ Book Confirmed Amid JK Rowling Drama, Release Set for August

Based on the adventures of Harry Potter – an orphan wizard who also happens to be the Chosen One determined to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort – the series has been praised for tackling mature themes in a way suitable for young readers. However, in recent years, its fanbase has cracked somewhat due to the drama swirling around its author.
She sarcastically remarked, “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Critics accused her of reducing womanhood to a single biological function and disregarding the experiences of transgender and non-binary individuals.
Despite the controversy surrounding Rowling, multiple Harry Potter projects are lined up for the near future. HBO is currently in the process of producing a Harry Potter TV reboot. Originally billed for its Max streaming service, the show was recently designated an HBO Original.
While we’re a long way off casting, this will see a whole new cast step into the main roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, as well as other fan favorites such as Severus Snape (played by the late, great Alan Rickman in the original films) and Draco Malfoy.
As if one reboot wasn’t enough, Amazon’s Audible is also set to release its own audiobook adaptation of the Harry Potter series, featuring a cast of hundreds of voice actors.
“From the Wizarding Archive” is an eBook and audiobook that combines 80 articles and anecdotes about the world of Harry Potter, such as “backstories on big characters and additional context on the stories.”
Excitingly, you’ll hear a familiar voice on the audiobook (exclusively available through Audible). Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in four Harry Potter films, starting with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), will be one of four narrators. Lynch will also provide a foreword for the book, while the audiobook will include original music composed by Sara Carvalho.