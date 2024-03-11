J.K. Rowling Stokes Controversy With Transphobic Mother’s Day Tweet

In a recent post on social media, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling once again attracted controversy by making fun of inclusive language about transgender women.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Slams Adult Fans

For a long time, J.K. Rowling was seen as someone to aspire to, writing the Harry Potter books and creating one of the most popular franchises ever made, resulting in a hit film series, the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series, multiple theme park lands, the Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), the hit video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), and an upcoming television series.

Related: J.K. Rowling Equates Trans Women to Rapists

However, the author’s name has now become more associated with hatred toward trans people instead of magic and whimsy. In “celebration” of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, Rowling wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter) making fun of inclusive language about trans women:

“Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses.”

❤️💐Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses ❤️💐 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 10, 2024

Related: J.K. Rowling Advocates for Accurate Gender Identity of Convicted Murderer

Naturally, this caused an uproar among many of the British author’s former fans, to whom Rowling had an acerbic response prepared:

“Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let’s just say: Happy Mother’s Day to all females who’ve raised children.”

Fans and ‘Harry Potter’ Alum Have Turned on J.K. Rowling

Ever since J.K. Rowling began making these remarks, multiple fans and members of the Harry Potter family have turned against the now richest woman in the world, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). Some fans have even called for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to be removed from Universal Parks. And her actions have only gotten worse over time.

The Mother’s Day incident follows another source of controversy from the Harry Potter author, who was reported to the police for discrimination. According to UK television presenter India Willoughby, the Harry Potter creator has intentionally misgendered her multiple times since receiving gender reassignment surgery.

Related: JK Rowling Loses Millions After Turning Into a Transphobe

Rowling responded by saying her lawyers advised that Willoughby’s “obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment.” She then refuted the statement by immediately misgendering Willoughby:

“I ignored this advice because I couldn’t be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves. Aware as I am that it’s an offence to lie to law enforcement, I’ll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation.”

Has J.K. Rowling’s actions changed your opinion on the Harry Potter franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.