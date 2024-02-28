J.K. Rowling Advocates for Accurate Gender Identity of Convicted Murderer

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is speaking out again against the Transgender community following recent news coverage where a murderer was misgendered.

Read this next: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Airport, Disney World Guests Evacuated

J.K. Rowling Angry Over Misgendering of Killer by the Media

J.K. Rowling voiced criticism toward Sky News on X (formerly Twitter) following the British television news channel’s coverage of a story involving a 26-year-old individual convicted of murder, referring to the individual as a “woman” rather than a transgender woman. J.K. Rowling (Joanne Kathleen Rowling) is a renowned author from the United Kingdom who gained popularity as the Harry Potter author, thus launching the Wizarding World, which expanded into the Fantastic Beasts franchise that has brought forth characters like Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne). But the Half Blood Prince author has also landed in the hot seat before with the transgender community by speaking out on transgender issues. Trans people have also spoken against the author of the United Kingdom, sparking debate and controversy.

Scarlet Blake was recently found guilty of the murder of a man, a crime occurring four months after she live-streamed the killing of a cat. The judge noted that the Netflix documentary partially influenced Blake’s actions in Don’t F*** With Cats (2019). The conviction pertains to the death of Jorge Martin Carreno, whom Blake pushed into the River Cherwell in Oxford in July 2021. It’s significant to note that Blake identifies as a transgender woman. Reports from the BBC indicate that Blake will serve a life sentence in a men’s prison.

Expressing her discontent, Rowling shared her frustration with her 14 million X followers over Sky News’ failure to acknowledge Blake’s transgender identity in their tweet. She asserted, “This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes.” Additionally, Rowling reposted a tweet from The Guardian writer Louise Tickle, who criticized their publication for not identifying Blake as transgender in their verdict coverage. Rowling concurred with Tickle’s sentiments, emphasizing her concerns with the lack of acknowledgment in media coverage.

I'm so sick of this shit. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes https://t.co/ycjWefLCiw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2024

I’m so sick of this shit. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes – @jk_rowling on X (Twitter)

Read this next: Emergency Update: Disney World Immediately Evacuates Entire Theme Park Area

Rowling further addressed the matter, highlighting several key points. Firstly, she underscored the importance of accurately recording crime statistics, emphasizing the distinction between crimes committed by men and women.

Secondly, she noted the controversy surrounding Blake’s potential incarceration in a women’s prison and cautioned against ideologically driven misinformation masquerading as journalism.

The author’s remarks come amidst ongoing controversy surrounding her views on the transgender community, which have been met with criticism from various quarters. Rowling has clarified her stance on transgender women, asserting that she is not fixated on her legacy but rather on the present and the living.

Read this next: Dad Drops Child From Space Mountain Rocket

While Rowling’s comments have elicited backlash from actors associated with films based on her books, others, such as Ralph Fiennes, have come to her defense. Rowling emphasized her focus on the present rather than speculation about her legacy posthumously in a podcast appearance.

A new Harry Potter television series will be released soon and cover all seven beloved series books, with J.K. Rowling being met to discuss the series. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced during the company’s Q4 earnings call on Friday that the inaugural installment of the Harry Potter TV series is slated to debut on the Max streaming service in 2026. The series is anticipated to encompass seven seasons, each adapting one of J.K. Rowling’s beloved fantasy novels from the iconic Harry Potter series.