‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Reportedly on the Verge of Making Huge Decision

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot is reportedly getting closer to finding its showrunner.

It’s been nearly a year since HBO announced its television adaptation of the beloved JK Rowling series for Max, but the Boy Who Lived isn’t much closer to hitting the small screen than he was in April.

However, that may be about to change. According to Deadline, the series is getting closer to choosing a writer to lead the reboot.

One of the names allegedly among the finalists for the job is Francesca Gardiner, who most famously worked on the hit HBO drama Succession where she was a consulting producer for its third and fourth seasons. She also served as an executive producer for His Dark Materials – which coincidentally also served as a TV reboot of a beloved book series – and was co-executive producer of Killing Eve.

Gardiner, along with several other writers, was apparently commissioned by Max to pitch their vision for the show. As Inside the Magic previously reported, there’s a chance that Max may greenlight several shows based on Harry Potter (which we personally hope is a sign fans will finally get the Marauders spinoff we deserve).

While Rowling herself won’t serve as the showrunner, she’s heavily involved in the production process and is expected to play a part in choosing a writer. The author has a famously tight grip on creative control for projects based on the series, such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway.

Although we don’t have much information on what we can expect from this new take on Harry Potter, we do know that it’ll involve a new cast of actors and most likely adapt one book per season, spanning the good part of a decade as it works its way from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

