Confirmed: ‘Harry Potter’ Creator J.K. Rowling Greenlights 12th Movie, Introduces New Storyline

It appears that J.K. Rowling has just had her 12th movie based on novels green lit, and things are about to take a stark turn for the Harry Potter fandom.

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the beloved Harry Potter series, has become a controversial figure in recent years. Once celebrated for her enchanting world of wizards and witches, her views on gender identity have sparked criticism and alienation.

While the Harry Potter books captivated readers of all ages with themes of friendship, courage, and good versus evil, Rowling’s social media activity around 2020 expressed views that many found prejudiced against transgender people. Critics argued her statements downplayed their struggles and aligned with viewpoints that excluded them. This clashed with the message of tolerance and acceptance that resonated within the Harry Potter universe itself.

Rowling’s defenders argue for her right to express her opinions, even if unpopular. They see her stance as a defense of women’s rights and biological sex. Her critics counter that her views go beyond simple disagreement and contribute to a climate of hostility towards transgender people.

That being said, J.K. Rowling’s literary legacy remains. The Harry Potter series continues to inspire and entertain millions. However, her stance on gender identity has left a stain on her reputation for many.

Below is a list of the first 8 movies that were created based on the stories divulged from J.K. Rowling:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (also known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in some regions) – released in 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – released in 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – released in 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – released in 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – released in 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – released in 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 – released in 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – released in 2011

She also wrote the novels that the Fantastic Beasts series was created from: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Since the Harry Potter series came to an end, Rowling has continued her author career, creating many other stories, as well as a successful play, The Cursed Child, which takes place in the same world and timeline of Harry Potter, following his son. The play has gone to Broadway, and has toured worldwide. Rowling’s production company Bronte also produces the BBC/HBO adaptation of her adult detective series Cormoran Strike.

Now, Rowling will have her 9th film go to the silver screen, but it will not be set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Variety shared the news, “J.K. Rowling’s bestselling children’s book “The Christmas Pig” is set to get a film adaptation. Variety understands the project is in a very early stage of development in-house and a production company has not yet been attached.”

The publication continues, “The Christmas Pig was first published in 2021 with illustrations by Jim Field. At the time of publication, Swift Films made a series of promotional videos for the project.”

The book follows ten-year-old Jack’s world as it crumbles when his stepsister throws his beloved toy pig, DP, out of the car on Christmas Eve. Though offered a shiny new Christmas Pig (CP), Jack remains heartbroken. But CP, determined to reunite Jack with DP, hatches a daring plan. Shrunk down, they travel to the fantastical Land of the Lost, facing crazy characters and dangerous situations. Along the way, Jack grapples with loss, and by the end, he finds a new appreciation for CP, returning home with a newfound understanding. Inspired by her son’s love for his twin pigs, J.K. Rowling crafts a heartwarming adventure about friendship, acceptance, and the enduring power of love.

Below, you can take a look at the official animated book trailer.

It will be interesting to see what the public reaction to this film will be, as Rowling certainly does not have a large fandom on her side, despite having created one of the most popular franchises to ever exist. Even the recent award-winning game Hogwarts Legacy has been boycotted by many just for its association with the Harry Potter story.

Radcliffe and Watson have refrained from making public statements about the transition of minors, though they have expressed their general solidarity with the transgender community, which has left Rowling to say that she will never forgive them.

Watson, known for playing the precocious witch Hermione Granger in the blockbuster Harry Potter movies, wrote on social media in 2020, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.” She added, “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Then, Radcliffe — who starred opposite Watson as the titular wizard Harry Potter — said in a statement published by the Trevor Project, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations, who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [Rowling] or I.”

Rowling’s divisive remarks regarding transgender individuals have prompted various reactions from former Harry Potter cast members who have aimed to stand in solidarity with the transgender community. Among those speaking out are Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Katie Leung, and Chris Rankin.

Rowling made headlines after replying to a fan on social media who said, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them” for their previous support of trans rights.

“Not safe, I’m afraid,” Rowling replied. “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

Rowling has even gone as far as to say she would happily go to prison to continue fighting against trans-activism.

At the moment, there is no release date for The Christmas Pig, as it is in early development.

Do you find it hard to support the creations of J.K. Rowling, or are you still a fan?