JK Rowling Threatens Legal War Against Former ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

JK Rowling is threatening legal action (again), and this time it’s against ex-fans of her own series.

The Harry Potter author recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize Wizarding News, a former fan site for the franchise known as HPANA (the Harry Potter News Aggregator) that is now dedicated to “reporting on the demise of JK Rowling’s legacy” in regards to the writer’s stance on gender identity.

On March 20, the account (which has since gone private) claimed that Rowling has an estranged daughter and grandchild. “Reminder that JK Rowling’s eldest daughter (the one with whom she was famously pregnant while writing Harry Potter) changed her last name to literally get away from Rowling, and moved to Portugal,” they said.

Entertainment Weekly reports that they later shared another post, in which they wrote: “Did you know? JK Rowling is a grandmother. Have any of you ever seen her talk about grandchildren?”

Related: Warner Bros. Abandons Controversial ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Rowling was quick to dispute these claims. “This is untrue in all respects, as I suspect they already know,” she wrote on X. “Lying about my kids is a new low, even by this website’s subterranean standards. Your vendetta against me is causing collateral damage to innocent people.”

She later added: “If legal action is the only way to protect them, I will take it.”

In a more detailed response, Rowling dissected and denied all of Wizarding News’ claims. ”

In a follow-up post, Rowling explained why Wizarding News’ claims were false. “I’ve done everything I can to keep my children out of the public eye,” she wrote. “My eldest daughter doesn’t owe you or anyone else details of her private life. However, for the avoidance of doubt: 1. Contrary to your claims, we are very close and last talked an hour ago. We discussed your posts, which have angered and distressed her. 2. Contrary to your claims, she doesn’t live in Portugal. 3. Contrary to your claims, she has no children. 4. The young mother whose photograph and personal details you published is not my daughter and has no relation to me whatsoever.”

.@wizardingnews I've done everything I can to keep my children out of the public eye. My eldest daughter doesn't owe you or anyone else details of her private life. However, for the avoidance of doubt: 1. Contrary to your claims, we are very close and last talked an hour ago. We… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 20, 2024