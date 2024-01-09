‘Oppenheimer’ Star Becomes Favorite to Play Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Harry Potter fans have been busy sorting Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy into Slytherin House. But they have a very specific role for him in mind…

It’s impossible to imagine anyone else playing the likes of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Rubeus Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, or Professor McGonagall. Or any character who doesn’t simply form part of the background in the eight Harry Potter films.

Try as they may, many of the actors associated with the film series will never shake off their Wizarding World counterparts. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, to name a few, have been synonymous with their characters since they first set foot inside the Great Hall. Even actors who have sadly passed away, like Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane, and Michael Gambon, will forever be best known for playing their respective characters.

Now, Warner Bros. has the unenviable task of casting equally suitable actors into the many roles in the Harry Potter reboot. So it stands to reason that fans are taking it upon themselves to “fan-cast” their favorite actors in the upcoming HBO television series, perhaps in the hope that Warner Bros. will notice and make the magic happen.

But while we’re all waiting to see who will become the new faces of the franchise, there’s one character who will likely be the most sought-after. And it isn’t the Boy Who Lived — it’s the Wizard Who Wants to Live Forever: Lord Voldemort, AKA Tom Riddle. After all, the villain of the piece is almost always the most appealing to an actor looking for a challenge.

This has been proven time and again in the Batman franchise. After Heath Ledger broke the mould with his version of the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008), the Clown Prince of Gotham has become a golden chalice for actors looking to flex their muscles.

Eight years later, Ledger’s performance was followed by Jared Leto’s “Mr. J” in the DC Universe film Suicide Squad (2016), and then in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix delivered a nail-biting performance as Arthur Fleck in the solo film, Joker (2019).

So, are actors currently fighting for the role of Lord Voldemort in the shadows? It’s more than likely, but speaking of The Dark Knight films, there’s one actor who’s had his wizard hat thrown in the ring many times since the Harry Potter reboot was announced.

Cillian Murphy, who plays Dr. Jonathan Crane/the Scarecrow in all three Dark Knight films and who recently played the titular theoretical physicist in Christopher Nolan’s explosive blockbuster Oppenheimer (2023), has seemingly become the fans’ favorite to take on the role of Lord Voldemort.

Not only have a number of media news outlets fan-cast the actor into the role, Reddit users have also expressed their desire to see Cillian Murphy play Harry Potter’s arch nemesis.

One Reddit user says:

“This is the first time I’ve seen fancasting on here that I agree with. He [Cillian Murphy] would CRUSH that role. He’s the right age to play it too I think–he’d look right for the bit before Voldemort really starts to transform and then once he fully transforms it would all just be make up anyway. This is a great idea. He plays refined psychopaths really well.”

Murphy’s association with the iconic dark wizard is believed to have started after a Potterhead fan-cast the actor into the role on the Facebook fan page Harry Potter Fans Club.

Murphy, 47, has an extensive resume whose most popular entries date back to 28 Days Later (2003). He has since appeared in several blockbusters from Inception (2010) to Dunkirk (2017) — both also helmed by Christopher Nolan — and the hit television drama Peaky Blinders (2013 — 2022).

The Irish actor is also no stranger to playing villains. Wes Craven’s action thriller Red Eye (2005) saw him portray a cold-blooded contract killer, and, of course, he played the aforementioned Batman villain who causes his victims to experience hellish hallucinations.

The Sunshine (2007) actor would make a strong contender for Lord Voldemort, but is he “too famous” to play him? Though Ralph Fiennes was already a well-established actor when he picked up the wand, he was still relatively unknown among Harry Potter fans.

With all that said, whoever ends up playing the dark wizard has a lot to live up to, as Fiennes delivers a truly unforgettable performance that’s both sinister and spellbinding in Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, and Deathly Hallows parts one and two.

Even fans who prefer the books struggle to peel the character and actor apart.

Who’s Playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter reboot?

No casting has been confirmed for Lord Voldemort or any of the other characters in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot. But whoever ends up splitting their soul into seven pieces, it remains to be seen whether the showrunners (JK Rowling is onboard as EP) will do something different with Voldemort.

The Joker’s somewhat abstract nature has allowed for many interpretations of the character in television and film, but if Warner Bros. is sticking to the Harry Potter books as they’ve promised, then it’s very unlikely they’ll stray from the source material, which means the new actor may be left doing more of an impersonation of Fiennes.

But if it turns out to be Cillian Murphy, we won’t complain.

Other possible contenders are the original Voldemort actor himself, Ralph Fiennes, who has expressed an interest in reprising his role, and even the actor’s brother, Joseph Fiennes.

Per the official Max YouTube channel, check out the teaser for the reboot below:

All the Harry Potter films are currently streaming on Netflix.

Would you like to see Cillian Murphy play Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!