‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Confirms Its Approach To Transgender Messages Amid JK Rowling Backlash

J.K. Rowling’s comments on transgender issues have fractured the legacy of Harry Potter in ways few could have predicted. Beginning in late 2019, Rowling published a series of tweets and essays asserting that biological sex is immutable and criticizing aspects of the trans rights movement. She framed her concerns as feminist, but many LGBTQ+ advocacy groups condemned her statements as transphobic, sparking a fierce and ongoing backlash. The controversy placed the original Harry Potter cast in an uncomfortable position. Daniel Radcliffe was among the first to speak out, affirming that “transgender women are women” in a statement published through The Trevor Project. Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issued their own responses shortly after, distancing themselves from Rowling’s views. All three emphasized support for trans rights while expressing gratitude for the opportunities the franchise had given them, with Rowling since shading the trio on multiple occasions. Despite the public outcry, Rowling has doubled down. She’s continued to publish blog posts and appear in interviews defending her stance, often positioning herself as a victim of cancel culture. The result has been a stark divide between those who feel Rowling is standing up for free speech and women’s rights, and those who view her as undermining the very inclusivity that Harry Potter once stood for.

How Will ‘Harry Potter’ Tackle Rowling’s Views?

This has led plenty of Potterheads to question why Warner Bros. is endorsing another big-budget adaptation of Rowling’s works, with many seeing it as an endorsement of her values. The situation has become particularly fraught in recent weeks after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that gender is defined by biological sex. Following the news, Rowling shared an image of herself on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a cigar, drink, and a satisfied expression, captioned, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Plenty of high-profile British stars have since signed an open letter calling for the industry to protect trans rights, with one of the reboot’s stars, Paapa Essiedu – who will take over from Alan Rickman as Harry’s least favorite teacher, Severus Snape – included in that number.

Now, HBO’s CEO, Casey Bloys, has stepped in to explicitly clarify how Rowling’s views will impact the reboot.

In an episode of “The Town with Matt Belloni” (via Vulture), Bloys made it very clear that Rowling’s politics do not, and will not, impact the creative scope of Harry Potter. “The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us,” he said. “We’ve been in business for 25 years.”

Beyond Harry Potter, Warner Bros also works with Rowling on the detective series C. B. Strike, known simply as Strike in the UK. However, Bloys claims that both IPs are free of Rowling’s sentiments. “I think it’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not being secretly infused with anything.”

Bloys also invited those who didn’t agree with her views to take the conversation elsewhere – namely, to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything,” he said. “And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Similarly, John Lithgow, who will take over from Richard Harris and Michael Gambon as Hogwarts headmaster, Professor Albus Dumbledore, has shared his own bewilderment that feelings towards Rowling are interfering with the show’s hype. He called the discourse “odd,” adding that he thought Rowling’s views shouldn’t be a “factor at all.”