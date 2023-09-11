Hundreds of Terrified Guests Rushed Out of EPCOT Land

Disney Cast Members rushed to evacuate guests from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT on Monday.

The Land Pavilion

EPCOT is home to four unique lands: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature. Within World Nature are The Land and The Seas Pavilions, which teach guests about the wonders of life on Earth.

The Land Pavilion is home to Living With the Land, a slow-moving boat ride about sustainable gardening and environmental conservation. It also houses Soarin’, a motion simulator ride that takes guests on a worldwide adventure through the skies. The building’s third attraction is Awesome Planet, a short film inside the Harvest Theater.

Dine at Garden Grill with Chip, Dale, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto. This constantly-rotating restaurant focuses on farm-fresh meals served family-style. Not in the mood to slow down? Grab a quick bite at Sunshine Seasons, a cafeteria-style Quick Service location.

Evacuation

According to Reddit user u/hagemeyp, The Land Pavilion was evacuated on Monday morning.

“Just exited Living with the Land, and the entire pavilion is being evacuated,” the guest wrote.

Another guest, u/Mattbk104, shared that the emergency interrupted their Garden Grill meal.

“We were eating at garden grill and just got our food,” they explained. “…We are now back inside sitting down eating ice cold food with zero employees in sight anywhere in the restaurant. It’s really weird.”

Later, the guest added that they were “kicked back out of the restaurant since they don’t have any staff.”

“So weird,” they wrote.

The guests didn’t have to pay for their meal, but it took significant time from their Disney Park visit.

“Our check just said ‘Have a nice day,’” they concluded. “It was a 2 hour lunch out of our day however.”

A similar evacuation occurred in July. One guest claimed she was told to “get the hell out” quickly.

Reddit user u/bornstupid9 was in The Land Pavilion that day.

“Supposedly it was a ‘fire’ in the kitchen of Garden Grill,” they recalled. “We were let back inside in less than 10 minutes… I have also heard this has happened due to a cooling unit smoking.”

Walt Disney World Resort did not comment publicly on Monday’s evacuation. Inside the Magic will report any updates to this developing story.

