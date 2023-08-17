This Trick Will Get You the Best View on Soarin’ at EPCOT

If you’ve soared through the skies at Disney’s EPCOT, you’re well aware that not all seats are created equal. The thrill of the ride can sometimes be dampened by obstructed views or less-than-ideal perspectives. But hold onto your seats because we’re about to reveal an exclusive secret – the coveted seat that guarantees an unparalleled adventure!

Get ready to discover which concourse and row hold the key to the best view in the house, ensuring your Soarin’ experience reaches new heights!

How to Get the Best Seats at Disney’s EPCOT Ride

Soarin’ Around the World consists of three large rows of seating. Once you are assigned your seat and you buckle in to take flight, you are lifted up off the ground and hang above a giant screen. Well, the secret is that row number one gives the best possible view!

Not only are you lifted up above the screen, the highest out of all three rows, but your view is not obstructed by dangling feet! You also get a fantastic view of the screen itself.

Another little tidbit for making the most of your EPCOT Theme Park experience– we suggest requesting Concourse B instead of A or C. Why? Well, by sitting in Concourse B, you will be in the middle of the screen rather than towards the end. Sometimes when Guests sit at either end, they can only see the edge of the screen, which takes away from the thrill and experience a bit.

So if you want the best seat on Soarin’ Around the World, we highly suggest asking the Cast Member if you and your party can sit in row one on Concourse B.

For those who may be a little wary of heights but still want to give the EPCOT ride a try, we suggest requesting row number three. Because row number 3 is the bottom row and closest to the ground, it may be the most comfortable option.

More on Soarin’ Around the World

If you have never experienced Soarin’ Around the World at EPCOT, Disney World describes this ride as:

An Exhilarating Aerial Expedition Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high. No landscape is too far. Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Look down on the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris. This must-see attraction will leave your heart soaring!

A Triumph for the Senses The 180-degree, 80-foot IMAX digital projection dome, spectacular aerial footage, pleasant scents and graceful motion raise the soothing sensation of flight to incredible new heights. Throughout your flight, you’ll be treated to the uplifting musical score, adapted by composer Bruce Broughton from the attraction’s unforgettable original score written by Academy Award-winner Jerry Goldsmith. An Exhilarating Aerial Expedition

Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high. No landscape is too far. Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Look down on the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris. This must-see attraction will leave your heart soaring!

Have you ever ridden Soarin’ Around the World? Which seat do you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Disney World to experience everything the parks have to offer, but aren’t sure where to begin planning — Don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at Academy Travel.