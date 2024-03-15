Soarin’ Icon Patrick Warburton Surprises Guests at Disney Park

A Disney icon returned to surprise guests at Disneyland to celebrate the return of Soarin’ Over California. Disney parks star Patrick Warburton is perhaps best known to Disney fans for being the face of the safety video for both Soarin’ Around the World attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World at EPCOT.

Even if you’ve never been to the parks, you’ll know him from his voice-acting work as Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) or Joe Swanson from Family Guy, as well as hundreds of other roles across film and television over the last few decades.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which takes place now through April 22, 2024, is an annual festival at the Disneyland park, similar to EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival. However, each year Disney California Adventure welcomes the return of Soarin’ Over California, which was an opening day attraction at DCA in 2001. For Disney fans, it’s not only viewed as the “better” Soarin’ option, but is also fondly looked back on with nostalgic love.

“The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge,” describes the Disneyland website. “Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park.”

Patrick Warburton has delivered some important safety tips to guests as the Soarin’ Chief Flight Attendant for almost two decades, but decided to conduct safety checks in person in a video shared by the Disney Parks Blog earlier today.

After 23 years, it’s exciting to see how much Patrick still enjoys the entertainment he brings to guests from around the world. Whether riding the original Soarin’ Over California or the current Soarin’ Around the World, hopefully guests can continue to see Patrick deliver his safety tips for many years to come.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival offers guests a wide variety of specialty dishes and drink offerings as well as themed entertainment each year for a limited time. Food stalls are located throughout the park and include over 10 stalls, including the new Earth Eats marketplace. Guests can also experience the fun at Downtown Disney with specialty menu items available at select locations throughout the Downtown District.

