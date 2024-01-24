New Dose of Disney Magic Coming to California

Disneyland California will soon have a new expansion coming to its downtown district, and guests will be given numerous options for new experiences!

New ‘Parkside Market’ Expansion Coming to the Downtown District in Disneyland California

A new expansion project will soon break ground at Disneyland in California as Disney announces the new “Parkside Market” coming to Downtown Disney.

Disneyland has shared a first look at Parkside Market, which will be “a curated collection of four diverse culinary concepts from Levy Restaurants, all under one roof” on the west end of the Downtown Disney District.

Disney insiders like Ashley Carter were given the press release and the go-ahead to post to social media for all to see and learn more about. The official Disney Parks Blog page also dropped a ton of information on this new expansion coming soon to Disneyland California.

Here’s an initial glimpse at the conceptual designs (shown in the photos in this article) for the upcoming Parkside Market, an assortment of four distinct culinary concepts offered by Levy Restaurants, all situated within a singular venue. This venture is part of the ongoing expansion on the district’s west end.

Parkside Market is set to introduce Seoul Sister, a fast-casual modern eatery specializing in a Korean-centric menu centered around bibimbap (Korean rice bowls); Sip & Sonder, which will feature lattes, fresh treats, frozen drinks, and Caribbean-inspired bites; GG’s Chicken Shop, offering chicken sandwiches, salads, and traditional dinner sides; and a second-floor bar providing excellent views of the district along with signature craft cocktails, mocktails, and tempting appetizers.

Exciting news for Earl of Sandwich enthusiasts! Exciting plans are underway for a new, two-story Downtown Disney District location. The ground level will feature a quick-service Earl of Sandwich shop, while the upper floor will house a table-service gastropub. Stay tuned for more details on this project shortly as Disney releases more information.

In the meantime, look for a temporary Earl of Sandwich pop-up opening soon near the Star Wars Trading Post. This pop-up will offer a variety of sandwiches, including classics like The Original 1762 and The Full Montagu, along with my favorite, the Holiday Turkey. Additionally, you can indulge in hand-crafted wraps, salads, and delectable sweets.

Get ready for an exclusive preview of what’s set to arrive at the heart of the district this upcoming spring – introducing the new Paseo and Céntrico – and unveiling Tiendita! Designed with menus crafted by the acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, the upstairs dining room of Paseo and the first-floor Céntrico courtyard bar and restaurant will present a sophisticated take on Mexican cuisine, complemented by tequila-based cocktails.

Meanwhile, next door, Tiendita will provide an opportunity to savor Chef Gaytán’s Mexican heritage flavors on the go, featuring quick-service Mexican street-food staples.

Whether you’re in the mood for unique dining experiences, shopping extravaganzas, or captivating entertainment, Downtown Disney District stands out as a destination where you can have a fantastic time with your family and friends.

The vibrant area boasts dozens of options, including renowned establishments like Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Ballast Point Brewing Co., Naples Ristorante e Bar, Wetzel’s Pretzel, PANDORA Jewelry, Lovepop, California Sole, and World of Disney. With a diverse range of restaurants, snack stops, boutiques, and entertainment venues, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this lively district.

Stay tuned as Disney releases more information on this exciting new expansion coming soon to the downtown district in Disneyland California.