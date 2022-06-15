Fan-Favorite Character Dining Location Makes Changes to Menu

Garden Grill is a popular restaurant located inside the Land pavilion at EPCOT. It sits inside the same building as the Living With the Land attraction and Soarin’ Around the World.

Guests dining at Garden Grill can enjoy a feast of food while visiting Disney characters including Mickey, Pluto, Chip, and Dale.

Disney World describes Garden Grill as:

See Chip ‘n’ Dale and their Disney pals as you dig into family-style dining and revolve around vibrant views from Living with the Land. Enjoy an ever-changing array of sights, and tastes too, as you slowly turn about this rotating restaurant. At Garden Grill Restaurant, Guests of all ages are invited to imbibe visuals from Living with the Land—such scenes as a rainforest, farmhouse, thunderstorm, sandstorm and prairie—while indulging in an all-you-care-to-enjoy, family-style meal.

The restaurant currently serves the meal family-style, which consists of Harvest-Inspired Salad, Grilled Beef with Chimichurri, mashed potatoes, macaroni & cheese, seasonal vegetables, Southern-Style Spoon Bread, and Berry Short Cake.

Previously, All-Natural Sliced Turkey Breast with Turkey Gravy was also included, but the Disney World website has since removed this item and replaced it with Barbecue-roasted Chicken. We are unsure as to why Disney made this change, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

If you want to visit Garden Grill on your next Disney World vacations, be sure to make reservations by visiting the Disney World website or on the My Disney Experience app.

Also, while visiting EPCOT you can ride Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. In the back of the Park, Guests can enjoy World Showcase and check out some incredible rides including Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Do you enjoy dining at Garden Grill? Are you upset to see the turkey replaced with chicken? Let us know in the comments below.