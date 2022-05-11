Mysteriously Dangerous Spikes Spotted at Disney Restaurant

Garden Grill is a popular restaurant located inside the Land pavilion at EPCOT. It sits inside the same building as the Living With the Land attraction and Soarin’ Around the World.

Disney World describes Garden Grill as:

See Chip ‘n’ Dale and their Disney pals as you dig into family-style dining and revolve around vibrant views from Living with the Land. Enjoy an ever-changing array of sights, and tastes too, as you slowly turn about this rotating restaurant. At Garden Grill Restaurant, Guests of all ages are invited to imbibe visuals from Living with the Land—such scenes as a rainforest, farmhouse, thunderstorm, sandstorm and prairie—while indulging in an all-you-care-to-enjoy, family-style meal.

One Disney World Guest was dining at Garden Grill recently when they noticed something odd on the ground. If you look in the image below, shared to Reddit, you can see there is a block of spikes on the edge.

Some are reporting that these spikes are to keep birds out of the area. One user wrote:

My guess is to keep birds and their turds away.

With another user saying:

They look like anti bird spikes, but idk when there would be birds there

Another Reddit user replied, saying something similiar:

They look like bird spikes to me too. I know birds sometimes fly into The Land. But i’d think they’d need more of them. i dunno.

At this time, Disney has not confirmed if the spikes on the ground are to deter birds or if they are being used for another reason.

What do you think these spikes are for at Garden Grill? Let us know in the comments below.

