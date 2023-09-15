Social Media Star Dies at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World, like many parks, prides itself on the many character meetups available while guests attend the parks. While rare drop-ins occur during particular seasons, like Judge Doom and Yokai appearing at the Oogie Boogie Bash, guests can often ruin into icon Mickey Mouse during an average park trip. During a recent meetup with the beloved Mouse, a social media star died before the character.

Social media is one of the biggest aspects of our existence, with influencers often flooding the parks to get first looks at events and even experience ride openings before anyone else. The exposure and the thousands of people who visit their pages are publicity for their presence and highlighting the company they happen to be visiting.

That’s not to say that Disney needs exposure like that, but there are random occurrences that can only be captured by those who happen to be at the parks at the time. Another example is when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released, and Chris Pratt appeared on a screen to prank people at the park. The lucky guests who came upon what they thought was a hologram or projection realized Pratt was broadcast right to them.

To add to the random occurrences that can happen at the parks, famous social media star Stefdies traveled to Walt Disney World and captured herself dying right in front of Mickey Mouse.

Hit Social Media Star Dies in Front of Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World

Social media star Stefdies visited Walt Disney World Resort and posted her interaction with Mickey Mouse at the park. Her usual brand of humor is to appear in historical locations and appear to be “dead” while lying face down motionless at the places she visits.

This time, she appeared before Mickey Mouse while at the park and took a photo of her signature pose. What is hilarious about this pose is that Mickey has his hands to his mouth, attempting to look shocked. The issue is that the costume keeps Mickey in a constant state of happiness. It’s hard to judge if he tried to add to the picture’s theme.

Stefdies captioned, “STEFDIES with Mickey Mouse p.s – he loved it.” We imagine that the park was glad to have a social media star take a photo with Mickey Mouse, albeit the theme of the image is a bit dark in nature. It’s all in good fun.

Stefdies has a following of over 88,000 and has been steadily growing her account for many years. Though her schtick is to appear to be dead at locations, she is a unique travel blogger that highlights iconic and beautiful places. At least she has a smiling Mickey Mouse behind her for this hilarious picture.

