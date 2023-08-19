Disneyland Area Faces Uncertain Future

Disneyland is facing several exciting changes over the next few years.

Tiana’s Palace, a new restaurant inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009) is opening next month, and the Princess and the Frog retheme of Splash Mountain is well underway. Disney California Adventure is working on its San Fransokyo addition, the Paradise Pier hotel just had a major Pixar-themed revamp, and an Avatar area is expected to be joining the rest of the resort over the next few years.

However, one area of the park has been seemingly abandoned in favor of these other changes. A Disney fan recently took to the Disneyland subReddit to ask what other fans think will happen to Critter Country. Currently, Critter Country offers Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes (a new offering), Splash Mountain, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, as well as a restaurant and two gift shops.

“As New Orleans Square continues to grow, what do you think will happen to this shrinking area? (Probably in the next decade+) A re-theme? A new ride addition? The Pooh ride building is pretty small and could be made larger for something else?”

A comment from u/TopCat0601 suggests that “the area should be renamed “Pooh Corner”, and could only have the one ride, shop, and character meet and greets.” u/yycmom82 agrees, saying that they “I don’t think Winnie the Pooh will go away, it’s an all ages ride right near two rides that have 40”, Rise of the Resistance, and Tiana’s,” but they “can see them officially re-theming the area to being the bayou though. I’m not sure how or what they would change overall though.”

Critter Country used to also have the Disneyland version of Country Bear Jamboree, although it was closed in 2001 to make room for the Winnie the Pooh ride. While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure may find a way to fit into the area as it is now, it’s certainly more themed towards New Orleans Square. It’s possible that Disneyland may leave the area as is and use the updated ride to help bridge the gap between the two lands, especially as Critter Country is the last stop before arriving at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

However, it’s possible that Disneyland could use empty area around that section of the park to further expand. A smaller version of Pandora could work within the existing Critter Country, as could a highly-demanded Muppets attraction. Personally, this writer thinks they should bring back the Country Bears.

What do you think should be done with Critter Country? Share your thoughts in the comments below!