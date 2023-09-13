Explosion Reported at Disneyland, Major Updates Given

Interesting things are unfolding at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort, the beloved theme park known for its enchanting rides and immersive experiences, is currently embroiled in a captivating transformation of one of its iconic attractions. The park has long been a source of joy and wonder for visitors of all ages. However, recent developments related to the Splash Mountain ride’s conversion into the eagerly anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction have sparked intrigue and whispers of strange occurrences.

The Splash Mountain ride, a long-standing favorite at Disneyland, has been entertaining park-goers for decades with its whimsical characters and catchy tunes inspired by the 1946 Disney film Song of the South. However, in an effort to modernize and embrace more inclusive themes, Disney announced plans to reimagine the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure inspired by the beloved character from the 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog. This transformation has led to extensive demolition and renovation work within the ride.

As Disneyland Resort enthusiasts eagerly await the grand unveiling of Tiana’s Palace, a series of eerie happenings have emerged during the demolition phase of Splash Mountain, which Inside the Magic previously covered. One particular account comes from an anonymous source connected to the renovation effort.

“So my husband is working on the Splash Mountain/Tiana ride at Disneyland, right now, it’s mainly demo, and let me tell you Splash Mountain isn’t going down without a fight,” they said. “From what he tells me, the ride seems to be haunted. I’m not much of a believer in such things, but it’s funny to hear the stories he tells me.

“They have tools go missing and found randomly in hard to get to areas,” the source shared. “They can be pulling wire from the wall and it feels like someone is pulling back. They even had fires and a small explosion happen. Definitely looking forward to Tiana’s opening and to head more spooky stories.”

These comments have sent ripples of curiosity through the Disneyland community, leaving fans and skeptics alike intrigued by the notion of supernatural activity within the park’s hallowed grounds.

Disneyland Resort has long been the subject of ghost stories and urban legends. Many cast members and park-goers over the years have reported mysterious occurrences and encounters with seemingly otherworldly entities. Whether it’s the ghost of Walt Disney himself, said to be watching over his beloved creation, or various tales of apparitions within the park’s storied attractions, Disneyland’s haunted history is a topic that has fascinated visitors for generations.

While skeptics dismiss these accounts as products of overactive imaginations or the power of suggestion, believers argue that the park’s rich history and connection to Walt Disney’s passion and legacy make it a magnet for supernatural occurrences.

Though these comments have been confirmed by multiple other sources in terms of strange occurrences happening at the former Disney attraction, Disney has continued to move forward with construction. Recently, new videos came forward showing the animatronics being constructed for the new attraction, which is set to open in late 2024. As you can see in the video here,the animatronics are massive.

“Louis Audio Animatronic figure coming to Bayou Adventure. This figure is confirmed to be an A1000 figure, the newest generation of Audio Animatronics”

https://x.com/splasharchive/status/1700503780125815279?s=20

As the renovation work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues and whispers of ghostly encounters make their way through Disneyland Resort’s network, the park remains committed to both safety and the preservation of its enchanting magic.

What do you think of the happenings at Disneyland Resort, particularly at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!