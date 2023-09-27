Disney World Park Shuts Gate Indefinitely, Updates Revealed

A popular Disney World park has closed without a reopening date in sight.

Disney Adults who make a visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” know that there’s so much to see and experience at Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, there are the four major theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as many other options, highlighted by the Disney Springs shopping and dining district. Of course, this doesn’t mean that every option is available every time.

Currently, in Magic Kingdom Park, Disney is hard at work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is taking over the space where Splash Mountain once resided. In addition, Disney has teased a major expansion coming to the Disney park, which could include both Coco and Disney Villains, but nothing has been confirmed. The expectation is that the construction and development of this expansion will likely begin following the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is slated for 2024.

But, that’s not all that’s happening in Walt Disney World Resort.

Inside the Magic has covered in-depth the construction happening at EPCOT. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will officially open on October 16, 2023, and many Disney Annual Passholders are currently enjoying the new walk-through attraction. The Disney World theme park is also constructing World Celebration, which was originally expected to be completed by late 2023, but no other update has been given at this time.

While these are the two most prominent construction areas– as both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios haven’t begun any major projects as of yet– that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing else happening at Walt Disney World Resort. As a matter of fact, one Disney World theme park remains closed indefinitely as construction continues.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park closed down indefinitely earlier this year, and we still haven’t heard an official update from Disney on when it might reopen. Disney shared on its official website that Blizzard Beach is “closed for refurbishment” and that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains open.

Recently, we got a look inside the construction happening at Disney’s Blizzard Beach, revealing a major update on the theme park’s status.

Twitter (X) account @bioreconstruct revealed an aerial look at “interesting service area work” happening at Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

Aerial look at some interesting service area work during the refurbishment of Blizzard Beach. pic.twitter.com/oxkaylA8ON — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 27, 2023

As you can see, the area with the yellow pointer has been cleared, and obviously, there will be more development done to that spot. While nothing has been revealed, there is speculation that this could be the site for a new waterslide, which would be a welcomed new attraction for Disney World guests making their way to the water park. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed.

Disney hasn’t given us a timeline on when the park will reopen, but the expectation is that it will likely be this winter. Once Disney’s Blizzard Beach reopens– which could be around December or January– the belief is that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close down for refurbishment until late spring or summer.

Of course, you can check back here on Inside the Magic for the latest updates and developments surrounding Walt Disney World Resort.