Civil Unrest Causes Disney to Delay Major Plans

As the company continues to struggle against civil unrest, Disney shared an update on one of its major plans.

Despite celebrating 100 years of making magic in 2023, this hasn’t been the kindest year for The Walt Disney Company. Between a heated legal and political battle in Florida against Gov. Ron DeSantis, hateful online campaigns targeted at Cast Members, and even white supremacist and homophobic protests outside the Parks, Disney has had to power through several obstacles to create magic for Guests of all ages.

Unfortunately, these problems are not exclusive to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Disneyland Paris has also faced struggles due to nationwide strikes, with Cast Members joining against the company and encouraging Guests to demand refunds for their visit to the Parks.

These struggles hit the Parisian Disney Park at the most unfortunate time, as the Resort is undergoing multiple transformations across Disneyland Paris Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village — the Resort’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district, similar to Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

And perhaps one of the most anticipated projects during these transformations is the opening of Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia, which will replace Fuente del Oro Restaurante in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. The reimagined dining location was first announced in April. However, plans for its development were pushed back due to the ongoing strikes, with no official opening date for the Pixar-themed location.

However, it appears that Disney is going full steam ahead with the Coco-inspired retheming, as the Resort’s social media team recently posted a sneak peek at the progress at the Frontierland restaurant.

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) recently shared an update on the exciting project on TikTok. In the video, Disney Imagineers take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at some of the details that will adorn Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia, including acoustic guitars, wooden signs, traditional “papel picado” from Mexico, and a replica of Miguel’s guitar from the beloved 2017 Disney and Pixar movie, Coco. You can see the video below:

We’re already “un poco loco” about Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia coming to @Disneyland Paris #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneylandParis #PixarCoco #Coco #Imagineering #DisneyCastLife

The reimagined restaurant is part of Disneyland Paris‘ efforts to bring magical experiences inspired by beloved Pixar stories for Guests of all ages. Some of these efforts include the opening of a reimagined location inspired by Luca earlier this year, and the debut of an all-new live musical inspired by some of Pixar’s most famous movies, including Monsters Inc. (2001), Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

Are you excited about Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia opening soon at Disneyland Paris? Would you like to see a similar restaurant debut at Disneyland or Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!