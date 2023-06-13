Disney Pushes Back Pixar Retheme Amidst Cast Member Strikes

Disney has officially pushed back the opening of its newest restaurant.

Over 30 years after it first opened, Disneyland Paris is currently in the middle of a makeover. Its second Park – Walt Disney Studios Park – is getting the most of the love, with the addition of Marvel’s Avengers Campus and the upcoming land inspired by Frozen (2013) in 2025. The Park is also set to receive a new Pixar musical in July, as well as a mysterious third land rumored to be themed after The Lion King (1994).

Disneyland Park may not have the same TLC lined up in the near future, but it’s not totally without updates. Earlier this year, its Pizzeria Bella Notte restaurant received a new dining room inspired by Luca (2021) – and soon it’ll receive another eatery with a Pixar touch.

The Park’s Fuente del Oro Restaurante in Frontierland previously served dishes inspired by the Southwest United States, including burritos, with an aesthetic similar to that of Pecos Bill’s Tall Tale Inn and Cafe at Walt Disney World.

In 2017, the restaurant got a Halloween overlay based on the hit Pixar film Coco (2017), which proved extremely popular. That’s why it came as no surprise when, in April, Disney confirmed plans to replace Fuente del Oro Restaurante with a permanent Coco-theme eatery.

Originally scheduled to open in June 2023, Casa de Coco: Restaurante de Familia promises new signage and decor, including a statue of Miguel outside

However, its opening date has now been deleted from the Disneyland Paris website, instead replaced with a vague “summer 2023” date.

Disneyland Paris is currently in the midst of mass Cast Member protests and strikes as its workers push for higher pay and fairer working conditions. This latest delay comes at a tough time for the Resort, with Disneyland Paris management stating that they won’t reassess wages until August – leaving the next few months an uncertain period for Guests hoping to visit over the summer months.