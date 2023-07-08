Universal Shutting Down Iconic Ride, Offers Fans Last-Chance Merch

Universal Studios Japan announced the permanent closure of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man: The Ride back in May. Many fans were saddened by the news as it was a staple for theme park since its opening in 2004. As it enters its final swing, merchandise for the attraction is now available until the ride officially shuts down on January 23, 2024.

Spidey fans will be able to buy a variety of items such as:

Ride themed mugs – ¥2,500 ($17)

ID badges – ¥2,500 ($17)

Holographic ticket holder – ¥1,800 ($12.50)

Spider-Man clear file set – ¥1,300 ($9)

Spider-Man charm set – ¥1,800 ($12.50)

Spider-Man keychains – ¥1,500 ($10.50)

Spider-Man memo pad & acrylic stand – ¥1,800 ($12.50)

Spider-Man ramen – ¥1,400 ($9.50)

Spider-Man purses – ¥2,900 ($20)

Spider-Man t-shirts – ¥4,500 ($31)

Spidey mystery badges – ¥700 ($5)

Complete badge collection – ¥14,000 ($97)

Spider-Man plush set – ¥7,200 ($50)

Spider-Man art panel – ¥4,900 ($34)

Spidey caps – ¥8,000 ($55.50)

These items are available for a limited time and are directly connected to the attraction. The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man: The Ride was the first major expansion for Universal Studios Japan since its opening in 2001. The ride is identical to the one at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando.

A successor to the ride has yet to be announced, but the official closing of the neighboring Terminator 2 3-D ride, implies a large block of real estate will be free for growth. Fans have speculated about a permanent Pokémon addition to the area, but there have been no further updates. Guests can enjoy the ride’s final run in which they will receive an amazing keepsake sticker.

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man: The Ride is a Spidey sense-tingling simulator attraction where ride-goers become reporters for the Daily Bugle that must capture pictures of Spider-Man. However, the mission changes when the Sinister Syndicate holds the Statue of Liberty hostage and it’s up to the web-slinger to swoop in and save everyone. The ride was the first in Japanese history to have received “World’s No. 1 Ride Award” seven years in a row.

What do you think about its closure? Should Disneyland implement this style of ride to their Marvel-based attractions?