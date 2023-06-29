Confirmed: ‘Pokémon’ Is Coming to Universal for Halloween

We’re finally getting more Pokémon at Universal Studios – starting with a surprise Halloween appearance.

What started as a series of video games about trainers capturing and training creatures known as Pokémon to battle against each other has evolved into a media empire. Owned by the Nintendo Company, today the Pokémon universe consists of TV shows, manga, a mobile game that achieved world domination (shoutout to the summer of 2016 and “Pokémon Go”), and even a movie, Detective Pikachu (2019).

Considering just how big a phenomenon Pokémon is, its theme park presence is relatively small. But that’s all about to change. In 2021, following the success of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Universal Studios and The Pokémon Company announced a “long-term partnership” to immerse Guests in its thrilling video game world.

Since then, progress has been slow – although there are plenty of rumors that Universal Studios Japan will be getting a Pokémon dark ride in place of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man when it closes in January 2024. The Park has also incorporated multiple Pokémon into its NO LIMIT! Parade.

But now Universal has finally confirmed another Pokémon attraction. This Halloween, Universal Studios Japan will welcome a brand-new Pokémon show – aptly titled “Pokémon Halloween Party” – where Guests can party alongside their favorite Pokémon.

While Universal Studios Japan is yet to share any more details about the show or its Halloween plans for 2023, DJ Pikachu will reportedly greet Guests in a brand-new costume and put on a show alongside DJ Gengar, who’s making his Universal Park debut.

It’s safe to assume it’ll kick off around October time and run through to November, as is the custom for the Park’s Halloween celebrations. It may not be a permanent Universal fixture, but it’s definitely a promising sign of more things to come from Universal and Pokémon’s partnership in the future!

