Universal Confirms ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie 2’

Less than a year after it was released, NBCUniversal has confirmed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) will not only be getting a sequel but will become a franchise. This is also true for two other new Universal properties.

2023 has been a banner year for Nintendo and everyone’s favorite Italian plumber. Not only did the company release multiple critically acclaimed games, like Super Mario Wonder (2023), The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023), and Pikmin 4 (2023), but it garnered film success as well, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year after Barbie (2023).

While critics weren’t too fond of the movie based on the iconic video game series, audiences flocked to the theaters, helping Illumination and Nintendo make over $1.3 billion, making The Super Mario Bros. Movie the most successful film based on a video game by a long shot.

On top of its financial success, it also received viral success for the song “Peaches,” performed by Jack Black as Bowser, his first song to land on the Billboard Hot 100. The film also stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

After the first movie’s success, it’s no wonder that fans of Shigeru Miyamoto’s creation want Illumination to make a sequel, and it seems that NBCUniversal is in agreement. Fortunately, a sequel has not only been confirmed by the media company but an entire franchise as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Will Be Back For Many More Adventures

In a recent press release for Universal Pictures, the production company updated the biographies of its leadership team. This includes Donna Langley, the chairman of the NBCU Studio Group and Chief Content Officer. Inside her list of accomplishments, Langley is credited with expanding existing franchises, like Jurassic World and How To Train Your Dragon, as well as creating new franchises. One of those franchises listed was none other than The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This is particularly exciting because this confirms that not only will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be getting a sequel, but there will more than likely be spinoff films and series similar to Despicable Me and Minions.

With a large ensemble cast who have already received their own video games, the world of Super Mario Bros. is perfect for these spinoffs. Audiences could easily see a series of Donkey Kong Country movies, a film based on Luigi’s Mansion (2001), and even a movie based on Captain Toad! The possibilities are genuinely endless.

While the Mario news is the most exciting information from the update, it’s not the only film from the past year to be mentioned. In fact, two more movies that are decidedly for a more mature audience will be getting the franchise treatment.

It’s Not Just Mario Getting the Franchise Treatment

In the update, Donna Langley’s biography lists three films that will become franchises. The first was The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The next two were films that made their appearance at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood: M3GAN (2023) and Violent Night (2022).

Produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, M3GAN became an immediate horror classic, telling the story of a child-sized robotic doll that eliminates anyone who comes between her and her human companion. The film stars Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, and Amie Donald as the physical actress of the homicidal doll M3GAN. Jenna Davis provided M3GAN’s voice.

Violent Night is an R-rated action comedy that follows David Harbour as Santa Claus as he tries to save a little girl and her family from a band of mercenaries that took them hostage. Alongside Harbour, the film also stars John Leguizamo as Scrooge, Alex Hassell as Jason, Alexis Louder as Linda, Edi Patterson as Alva, Beverly D’Angelo as Gertrude, and Leah Brady as Trudy.

While sequels for both films were announced at the beginning of the year, it’s still exciting to hear that we’ll be getting even more from Harbour’s Viking Santa and the new horror icon M3GAN. Who knows, they may get the reverse treatment as the Super Mario Bros. and be featured in a video game.

What would you like to see in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!