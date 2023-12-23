Rumored Nintendo Cinematic Universe Could Bring Zelda, Kirby, and More to Universal Parks

Illumination came out of the gate swinging earlier this year with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film broke animation records, quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. Even Sony’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was no match for the Illumination and Universal Pictures film.

Starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser, the film is the best-performing video game adaptation of all time. Unfortunately, despite being the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, it notably didn’t receive any Oscar nominations this year. Despite the controversy around Chris Pratt voicing Mario, the film performed so well that it appears it may have started a franchise.

We previously covered that Donna Langley, who is the chairman of the NBCU Studio Group and Chief Content Officer, recently had her bio updated to include the phrase “led the motion picture group through the birth of new franchises, including…Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. Movie.” This led Inside the Magic to believe that it implied there would at least be a Super Mario Bros. sequel despite Jack Black confirming that he hasn’t heard anything about a sequel just yet. However, it now appears as though it not only has confirmed the existence of a possible sequel, but it seems as though Illumination is considering a Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, as reshared by The Hollywood Handle on X/Twitter, “Illumination reportedly wants to create a Nintendo Cinematic Universe (NCU). The studio shared a pitch with Nintendo that would evolve into a ‘SUPER SMASH BROS’ film.”

Illumination reportedly wants to create a Nintendo Cinematic Universe. The studio shared a pitch with Nintendo that would evolve into a ‘SUPER SMASH BROS’ film. (Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/vhaduAxr3g — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 21, 2023

Nintendo is possibly one of the most popular video game companies in the world, with some of the most iconic and immediately recognizable characters. According to the rumors, this could potentially include Illumination adapting games like The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, Metroid, and more as the next installments of the NCU. Although this does beg the question, “does every franchise really need a cinematic universe?” Marvel undoubtedly started the concept of a cinematic universe back in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, a universe that now spans 33 movies and over a dozen TV shows over the last 15 years.

From there, DC attempted a similar move by creating the DC Extended Universe which failed to see the same level of success and hype that Marvel did, and has now come to a disappointing conclusion before being rebooted into an entirely new universe by former Marvel director James Gunn. Mattel also recently expressed similar interest after the insane success of the Warner Bros. Barbie movie, hinting at the formation and expansion of the Mattel Cinematic Universe.

And now, Illumination and Universal are apparently looking at doing the same with the concept of the Nintendo Cinematic Universe. To be fair, it does remain to be seen if Mattel and Nintendo would create an interconnected universe the way Marvel has, or if it’s just an easy phrase to cover the line of releases. However, according to the report, the Nintendo Cinematic Universe could build up to a Super Smash Bros. film, making it likely that these characters will all come together by the end.

This could mean exciting things could be coming to the Universal parks as well. Earlier this year, the final attraction in Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure Lost Continent area shut down, spurring rumors and speculation about what would or could eventually replace the area. Many pointed to the possibility of the area being rethemed to the Legend of Zelda video games, especially with SUPER NINTENDO WORLD being built in Epic Universe.

With Epic Universe expected to open in 2025, fans claimed that it would be the perfect opportunity to tie it into the other park and would bring new life to that section of Islands of Adventure. If Illumination and Universal Pictures are indeed looking to build the Nintendo Cinematic Universe, it certainly adds some credit to the rumors that have already been flying. The creation of the NCU could see an expansion of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD come to Epic Universe in the future, or even as a replacement to some of the existing areas and attractions located in Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios.

It’s possible that guests could not only see Mario and friends at the parks, but also Zelda, Donkey Kong, and even Kirby one day in the future. As of yet, neither Illuminations nor Universal have confirmed the idea of a cinematic universe, nor has the Universal park confirmed what the plans are for the Lost Continent, and it currently remains unchanged.

Would you like to see the creation of a Nintendo Cinematic Universe? What games would you hope to see adapted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!