Fans Furious About ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Oscars Snub

Despite its immense popularity with audiences around the world, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has once again fallen short with critics, missing out on a potential Academy Award nomination.

One of the year’s most successful films was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, successfully filling the nostalgic needs of fans while catering to families worldwide. It starred Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

While the film was a massive hit with audiences and fans of the video game series, critics weren’t as kind to the film. And it seems that energy has continued into awards season where The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already been snubbed in one of its favored categories at the Academy Awards.

Jack Black and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Miss Out on Academy Awards Nomination

Related: Universal Confirms’ Super Mario Bros. Movie 2′

While there were many great moments in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the best part was easily Jack Black’s iconic portrayal of Bowser, King of the Koopas. Not only did he bring much-needed energy to the film, but his performance of “Peaches” became a pop culture touchstone for 2023.

“Peaches” became a hit along with the film, making its way onto the Billboard Hot 100 and even selling over 1 million units. Needless to say, fans were excited to see how the song would perform come awards time. Unfortunately, they’d be disappointed.

Related: Which is Better: “I’m Just Ken” Vs. “Peaches”

Voters at the Academy would disagree with the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, leaving “Peaches” off of the shortlist for Best Original Song. As you can expect, fans of the film and the song made their opinions known.

Many people outright declared that they will be skipping the Oscars telecast because the song wouldn’t be at the ceremony. Others lamented the opportunity for Jack Black to earn a well-deserved Academy Award for his performance. Finally, most were just sad they couldn’t see the song go head-to-head with “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (2023). Fortunately, those fans won’t be completely disappointed.

Other Films That Made the Best Original Song Shortlist

Related: Surprising Disney Golden Globes Nomination Snubs Fan-Favorite Films

While it is sad that Jack Black and The Super Mario Bros. Movie missed out on the nomination, there are still plenty of original songs from other movies that deserve their spot. Three songs from Barbie have made the shortlist: “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, and “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Other notable songs include “Keep it Movin'” and “Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple (2023), “The Fire Inside” by Becky G from Flamin’ Hot (2023), “Can’t Catch Me Now” by Olivia Rodrigo from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), and “Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Related: 20 Best Disney Songs According to the Billboard Hot 100

Here’s every song that made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards:

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (2023)

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City (2023)

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin'” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin” Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son (2023)

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son (2023)

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives (2023)

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin (2023)

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Do you think “Peaches” should be nominated for Best Original Song? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!