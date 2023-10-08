The Iconic ‘Barbie’ Scene Producers Wanted To Cut

In a recent interview, Barbie (2023) director Greta Gerwig revealed that one of the most beloved scenes from the blockbuster film was almost scrapped by producers.

Barbie is easily the biggest Hollywood success story of 2023. Not only is it the highest-grossing film of the year, raking in over $1.4 billion at the box office so far, but it has also been a critical darling, with many experts predicting the movie to be a favorite come awards season.

A large part of this is because of the talented cast, which includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

One of the best highlights from the movie is when Ryan Gosling sings “I’m Just Ken” during a battle with all of the other Kens. It’s fun, energetic, and the perfect amount of melodramatic energy you would expect from the character. The song would become a hit, even making it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

However, if the bigwigs over at Warner Bros. had their way, there’s a good chance we never would have gotten that incredible scene.

‘Barbie’ Producers Didn’t Understand “I’m Just Ken”

Barbie is filled with multiple iconic moments throughout the film. However, not have reached the cultural zeitgeist more than Ryan Gosling’s musical number “I’m Just Ken.” The battle between Kens and the wonderful Dream Ballet was a hilarious scene that will stick in audiences’ minds for years. However, it almost didn’t happen.

During her Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival, Barbie director and writer Greta Gerwig revealed that producers almost scrapped the iconic dance sequence during what she described as a “big meeting.”

“It just said in the script, ‘And then it becomes a dream ballet, and they work it out through dance,'” said Gerwig. “There was a big meeting that was like, ‘Do you need this?’ And I was like, ‘Everything in me needs this.‘ They were like, ‘What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?’ And I was like, ‘A dream ballet? Where do I begin!'”

There has been a long history of dream ballets in musical theater and film, although it hasn’t been used at all in recent years. Fortunately, Greta Gerwig had the perfect film reference that any Hollywood person would know and love.

“I was like, if people could follow that in Singin’ in the Rain (1952), I think we’ll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point,” she said. “Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, ‘Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I’m committed.'”

Fortunately, Gerwig did commit and created one of the most memorable pop culture moments of the year. And who knows, with the amount of attention Barbie and the scene have been receiving, we could likely see “I’m Just Ken” receive an Oscar nomination this year.

What’s your favorite scene in Barbie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!