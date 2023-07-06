Kingsley Ben-Adir Brings Bob Marley Back to Life in Biopic First Look

Following the success of biopics like Straight Out of Compton and Notorious, filmmakers have been bringing back past and present musicians back to life. Now, Bob Marley’s life is next to captivate audiences, as Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays the legendary musician in the Bob Marley: One Love first look.

Bob Marley became a cultural icon in Jamaica and the States for his reggae music. Initially, he began a band called The Teenagers with Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer. Eventually, the band adopted the name, The Wailers. They instantly gained worldwide renown for their song, “One Love.” The Wailers would change their name to Bob Marley and the Wailers after the band signed with Island Records.

The band became massive after releasing songs like “I Shot the Sheriff,” “No Woman, No Cry,” and “Roots, Rock, Reggae.” Bob Marley preached love and unity in his music, especially considering he had converted to Rastafari. The Rastafari religion is based on an interpretation of the bible that refers to God as Jah, which lives in everyone.

Through the musician’s meteoric rise, he was also the subject of an assassination attempt, leading to the man taking up residence in London. The new trailer showcases this moment.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Preaches Marley’s Message

Kingsley Ben-Adir looks like the perfect person to take on the role of Bob Marley, and the above trailer from Paramount is chock full of the beautiful music that Marley released throughout his career. The film will also focus on the assassination attempt and multiple stages in the musician’s life before his global fame.

The Bob Marley: One Love biopic comes from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also helmed King Richard, the biopic about Venus and Serena Williams’s father. Their father, Richard, was portrayed by Will Smith, earning him his first Best Actor Academy Award.

Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, also serves as a biopic producer. The first teaser was shown at CinemaCon, where Ziggy stated, “It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father. I’m here as a producer of this film but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.”

Throughout the trailer, apart from the message of unity through his music, Bob Marley ends with “One love, One heart, One destiny.” For those who have been a fan of the uplifting music and message from one of the most influential musicians in music history, this film should be the right type of nostalgia and warm feelings we get from hearing Marley’s music.

Bob Marley: One Love is set for a January 12, 2024 release date.

Are you excited about this Bob Marley biopic? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!