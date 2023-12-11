Surprising Disney Golden Globes Nomination Snubs Fan-Favorite Films

In a surprising announcement, Walt Disney Animation earned a Golden Globes nomination for Wish (2023), beating out multiple critically acclaimed favorites.

Overall, this year has been a good year for the Walt Disney Company at the theme parks. Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and every other park around the world have been very successful, despite the attempts of certain political figures. That being said, the box office hasn’t been as kind.

Needless to say, 2023 has been disappointing, with numerous films not meeting critical or financial expectations. This is especially true for Wish, the animated film that was supposed to bring Walt Disney Animation back to the glory days of the Disney Renaissance.

Instead, Wish was the first “Certified Rotten” film from the studio since Chicken Little (2005), leading to the movie underperforming at the box office. Despite this, it looks like the film has been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press as one of the best animated films of the year.

‘Wish’ Earns Surprising Golden Globes Nomination

Every awards show has some snubs and surprises when the nominations are announced. This year, the Golden Globes had plenty of surprises when it came to the Best Motion Picture – Animated category. While three films were expected, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), The Boy and the Heron (2023), and Elemental (2023), three others were much less expected.

The first was The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), which was one of the most popular movies of the year despite critics disliking the film. The other was Suzume (2022), a film from Japan that received critical acclaim, but few people saw it in North America.

The final surprise was Wish, which wasn’t liked by critics and has yet to do well in theaters. Still, the Hollywood Foreign Press felt that it was one of the best animated motion pictures of 2023. Naturally, people online have taken this information in stride, whether they agree with it or not.

Just kidding. Many people are upset, particularly fans of two snubbed films many already consider animated classics.

Disney Edges Out ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Nimona’

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Suzume can justify their inclusion of the nominees, it is hard to justify Wish making the shortlist, especially when there are movies like Nimona (2023) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) out there.

Mutant Mayhem took everyone by surprise, taking a well-known children’s brand and turning it into something extraordinary. With delightful performances, a quick and entertaining story, and computer animation that looks like claymation, Mutant Mayhem may be one of the most underappreciated movies of the year.

Then there’s Nimona, a movie that was supposed to be a Disney film until they canned it for featuring LGBTQ+ themes. Fortunately, Netflix picked up the project, creating one of the most heartwarming and gorgeous productions of the year.

That being said, there is one thing that Wish has over these other two movies: being a Disney film. The Golden Globes have long been recognized as an awards show that tends to reward popularity or legacy more than actual quality. That being said, it also carries the least amount of weight when it comes to predicting the Academy Awards, so there is still a chance for both movies to earn that elusive Oscar nomination.

