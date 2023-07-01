‘Nimona’ Review: The Animated Film Disney Should Have Made

After being dropped by Walt Disney Animation, Nimona (2023) has been released on Netflix after spending a US limited release on June 23. That being said, Disney must regret canceling production because Nimona is one of the best films of 2023.

Created by ND Stevenson, Nimona‘s journey began as a webcomic in 2012 that eventually became a critically acclaimed graphic novel in 2015. Soon, 20th Century Animation received the rights to the property and passed it on to their subsidiary, Blue Sky Studios.

Most well-known for their Ice Age and Rio franchises, Nimona was set to be Blue Sky’s most ambitious film yet, combining medieval and modern art to create a visual style that hadn’t been seen before. The film was scheduled to release on February 14, 2020, with direction from Patrick Osbourne. However, this was not meant to be.

In 2019, the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, which meant they also acquired all of its subsidiaries and the productions they were working on. This included Blue Sky Studios and Nimona. After numerous delays and new directors (Nick Bruno and Troy Quane), Disney ultimately shut down Blue Sky Studios and canceled the film.

While there were many reasons for canceling the movie, former staffers revealed that Nimona was receiving extra pressure from Disney because of its LGBTQ+ themes and a same-sex kiss between the two lead characters. This, along with the cancellation of The Owl House (2020-2023) and failure to stand up to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, led to Disney employees asking for Bob Chapek’s resignation.

The cancellation was heartbreaking for everyone involved, but the team behind the film didn’t give up hope. They shopped the movie around, which was already 75% finished, and it was eventually picked up by Annapurna Pictures and Netflix.

Now, Disney must be kicking itself because Nimona is one of the year’s best animated films. And that’s saying a lot in 2023.

‘Nimona’ is Hilarious, Heartbreaking, and Gorgeous

Nimona tells the story of Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a brand-new knight who isn’t part of any noble family. After he’s framed for a drastic crime, he is befriended by Nimona (Chloe Grace Moretz), a scrappy shapeshifter that wants to be his sidekick. Together, they work to clear Boldheart’s name and bring justice to the kingdom.

The first thing you’ll notice with Nimona is that it is absolutely gorgeous. The visuals are striking, with bright reds standing out against black or gray backgrounds. This is especially effective whenever Nimona shapeshifts, making her powers the center of attention.

The film’s art design is also incredible, combining futuristic technology with traditional medieval arms, costumes, and structures. While it’s not as visually striking as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), it still stands out from other films and is a joy to watch.

All of these beautiful visuals are supported by incredible performances by the cast. While the standouts are Chloe Grace Moretz as Nimona and Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, they are supported by Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, Lorraine Toussaint as Queen Valerin, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

Everyone is hilarious but able to shift into heartbreak with no issue. In fact, the whole story is balanced with moments that will genuinely make you laugh out loud and others that will make you audibly gasp in shock. While the story utilizes many common tropes and plot points, especially if you enjoyed Wolfwalkers (2020) or Megamind (2010), everything is done so well that you can’t help but love it.

All of this praise, and we still haven’t mentioned the awesome punk rock soundtrack or the LGBTQ+ representation. While the most obvious example of this is the relationship between Boldheart and Goldenloin (they’re seriously adorable), the heart of the film is with Nimona.

Not only can she shapeshift into anything or anyone she wants, but she also hates being bogged down with simple labels. She often reminds Boldheart that she’s not a little girl or a monster, she’s Nimona. On top of this, she has deep insecurities about being an outcast since she doesn’t fit into the kingdom’s “system.”

No matter your sexual, gender, racial, or religious identity, at some point you will be made to feel like an “other.” And it’s dehumanizing. Nimona captures this perfectly and shows how much healing comes with acceptance.

Overall, Nimona is an absolute treat of a film. It’s fun to look at, absolutely hilarious, and truly makes you feel for every character. Along with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), it helps cement 2023 as one of the best years for animation ever.

What did you think of Nimona?