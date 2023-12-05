Universal Studios Unveils New Land, Official Opening Date

Universal Studios has officially announced the opening date for its newest land, and Nintendo fans are going to be excited.

Whether you’re at Universal Studios Florida or Universal Studios Singapore, you know that you’ll experience some of the best theme park attractions in the world bringing your favorite franchises to life, like Harry Potter, The Fast and the Furious, King Kong, and the Universal Monsters.

That being said, the most recent addition to Universal Studios has arguably been its most exciting yet: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This area celebrating Mario and friends has become increasingly popular since its debut, especially after the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). And the biggest Nintendo fans will be excited to hear that it is getting an expansion next year.

Donkey Kong Country Comes To Universal Studios in 2024

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has become one of the most popular destinations at every Universal Park, bringing in thousands of Mario fans every week. And as of December 5, Universal announced that they’ll be expanding the area with a new land: Donkey Kong Country.

Entering through a portal in the back of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Universal Studios Japan, guests will be transported to a brand-new area based on the game series starring the lovable ape. The section is expected to be 1.7x larger than the area based on the Mushroom Kingdom.

During a press event, Universal Studios Japan President and CEO JL Bonnier said, “We have great confidence in the quality of the new area thanks to our strong collaboration with Nintendo Representative Director Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto and everyone at Nintendo, who are talented.”

He continued, “Nintendo, which has continued to bring innovation to society, and Universal. In collaboration with Destination & Experience and Universal Studios Japan, we are preparing a theme park experience that will amaze the world. We are looking forward to the day when we can deliver a scaled-up experience to everyone.”

An animated video debuted online, showcasing all of the sights guests can expect at Donkey Kong Country, including tropical scenery, a golden temple, treehouses to explore, and the new Minecart Madness attraction. There will also be plenty of merchandise, including power bands, headpieces, and bongos.

Donkey Kong Country will open at Universal Studios Japan in Spring 2024. While it is exciting for Donkey to be getting this kind of recognition, it’s still sad that this wasn’t announced for the United States. But don’t worry, fans of DK in the US will still get a taste of Nintendo’s most famous gorilla.

Donkey Kong Coming To Universal Orlando Resort Soon

While there is no word regarding Donkey Kong Country coming stateside any time soon, one major piece of the Donkey Kong experience will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort: the Minecart Madness attraction.

While Florida does not have its own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD yet, it will finally be able to travel down the warp pipe in 2025 when Epic Universe opens. The Minecart Madness ride will be there alongside Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and all the rest.

The ride is set to be one of a kind, with passengers getting on the roller coaster and riding through a mystical temple, surviving barrel blasts, and even leaping off of the tracks, or at least creating the illusion that you are.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that guests at Universal Studios Hollywood will ever experience this attraction since it is a much smaller location. Still, it’s exciting to see these new, innovative rides and experiences making Universal Parks some of the best in the world.

What other Nintendo properties would you like to see at Universal Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!