Universal Confirms Early Epic Universe Opening: Tickets and Official Date Revealed

Universal Orlando Resort has just confirmed that Epic Universe will open ahead of schedule, and tickets will go on sale sooner than we realize, giving us a hint into how much it will cost to enter this brand-new theme park in 2025. Let’s dig into this Universal destination!

Universal Orlando Announces Opening Date for Highly Anticipated Epic Universe Theme Park

Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced that its highly anticipated fourth theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will open on May 22, 2025. Epic Universe is set to immerse guests in several distinct lands, combining beloved franchises and original concepts to create a groundbreaking theme park experience.

NEW: Epic Universe officially opens May 22, 2025. The first round of park tickets will go on sale next week. – @ScottGustin on X

Among the featured areas are The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and new original creations like Dark Universe and Celestial Park. Each “world” within the park will offer unique attractions, dining, and entertainment, blending storytelling with state-of-the-art technology.

Ticket Sales and Availability

Starting October 22, 2024, tickets for Universal Epic Universe will be available exclusively as part of multi-day packages. These tickets include access to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, with one designated day for Epic Universe. Initial ticket options do not include single-day or two-day admissions for the new park, but Universal has confirmed that these options will become available as the grand opening approaches.

Universal Epic Universe Ticket Options Breakdown:

Multi-Day Tickets (3-days or longer): Starting at three-day packages, these tickets include one day of admission to Epic Universe.

Starting at three-day packages, these tickets include one day of admission to Epic Universe. Date Flexibility: Guests can choose a start date for their multi-day tickets but have flexibility regarding when they visit Epic Universe during the validity of the ticket.

Universal Orlando has emphasized that ticket availability will be managed to ensure guests have a quality experience. No need to lock in a specific date for Epic Universe, but it is recommended to plan early due to capacity limits.

Future Ticket Add-Ons

Universal will roll out additional ticketing options as the opening date nears, including:

Single-Day and Two-Day Tickets: Available closer to the park’s launch.

Available closer to the park’s launch. Express Passes and VIP Tours: These premium options, allowing shorter wait times and guided tours, will also be introduced.

These premium options, allowing shorter wait times and guided tours, will also be introduced. My Universal Photo Products: Photography packages tailored to Epic Universe will become available ahead of the park’s opening.

Florida Resident Discounts

While the initial ticket release does not include discounts for Florida residents, Universal has confirmed that resident-exclusive offers will be available in future phases. Specific details will be announced in the lead-up to the opening.

Early Park Admission for Hotel Guests

Guests staying at Universal Orlando Resort hotels will enjoy Early Park Admission to Epic Universe starting May 22, 2025. This perk includes access to select attractions before the park opens to the general public, allowing guests to explore the new lands with fewer crowds.

In addition, complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided between Epic Universe and Universal’s other parks — Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay — as well as CityWalk. This service will ensure seamless travel for guests looking to visit multiple parks during their stay.

A Glimpse at What to Expect

Universal Epic Universe promises a next-level theme park experience with state-of-the-art attractions designed to transport guests into the heart of their favorite films and stories. From battling alongside Mario in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ to diving into the magical Ministry of Magic™, every corner of Epic Universe will offer interactive, immersive environments for all ages.

The park will also feature Celestial Park, an entirely original land that explores futuristic themes, and Dark Universe, a chilling world inspired by Universal’s classic monster movies. Both original concepts aim to provide unique experiences that will stand alongside the existing blockbuster franchises.

Frequently Asked Questions about Universal Epic Universe:

Q: Will there be a single-day ticket option for Epic Universe? A: Initially, single-day and two-day tickets are not available, but they will be released closer to the opening date.

Q: Do I need to select a specific date to visit Epic Universe? A: No, guests who purchase multi-day tickets do not need to lock in a specific date to visit Epic Universe. Flexibility is allowed within the ticket’s validity period.

Q: Are Florida Resident discounts available? A: Discounts for Florida residents are not part of the initial ticket launch but will be introduced later.

Q: Will Express Passes be offered for Epic Universe? A: Express Pass options for Epic Universe will be introduced closer to the grand opening.

Q: Will there be VIP Tours at Epic Universe? A: Yes, VIP Tours will be available before the park opens, offering guided experiences through the new park.

Q: Is Early Park Admission available at Epic Universe? A: Guests staying at Universal Orlando hotels will enjoy Early Park Admission, starting on the opening day of Epic Universe.

Q: Will there be transportation between Epic Universe and Universal’s other parks? A: Complimentary shuttle buses will run between Epic Universe and Universal’s other parks and CityWalk.

Conclusion: Universal Epic Universe Is Becoming a Reality

As Universal Epic Universe prepares to open its gates in May 2025, fans can look forward to a truly unique theme park experience. With a combination of familiar favorites and new, never-before-seen lands, the park is set to redefine the theme park landscape, offering something for everyone. Ticket sales begin on October 22, 2024, with more options rolling out as the park’s debut approaches.

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com.