Beyond Epic: How Disney World Magic Out-Shines Epic Universe

Universal Studio’s new Epic Universe is predicted to be the first actual threat to the Walt Disney World Resort in years, but despite its recent developments, the House of Mouse will still have Orlando by the ears.

Undoubtedly, 2025’s Epic Universe will be an ambitious expansion for Universal Studios Orlando, but can it realistically beat out the magic of Disney? Although the new park offers several thrill rides and immersive experiences, the newer park won’t have the reputation and brand loyalty that Disney has cultivated over the last century.

That said, it’s still considered one of the biggest threats to the Disney Parks. If Universal is truly going to pull off something to genuinely give Disney World a run for its money, there’s one other detail it needs to consider. It’s all a matter of taste.

Epic Universe Does A Lot, but Disney World Does More

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had over 200 commenters voicing their opinions on Disney’s newest competition. While several clearly announced that they were jumping ship for the other park, many others explained all that glitters is not gold.

With worlds dedicated to Super Mario Bros., Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, and the Universal Monsters franchise, there seems to be something for everyone. That said, many guests quickly pointed out that not everything at Universal Studios is made with all guests in mind.

While many fans are wagging their fingers at Disney World and encouraging the parks to do better, u/HokieFireman takes a more logical approach and writes,

“So a few points that I keep seeing. Universal is just now building its third true park, while Disney already has four parks. Epic, as of opening day, will be 80 acres of park, whereas Magic is over 100 acres of park. We have annual passes to both systems and find Universal often dirty, with an older crowd where we have seen issues with fights, drinking, and other obnoxious behaviors. Which really is a turnoff for a family with kids under 10.”

Additionally, u/KaleNecessary2389 points out that Disney’s rides are far more inclusive for guests with different needs when they add,

I think their new park looks cool – but if it’s as inaccessible for folks with disabilities as the other park, I’m out. Also, the rides are not size-friendly at all, like WDW. I can ride literally every ride at WDW and 0 of them at Universal.”

It should also be noted that Disney previously hinted at a new 5th gate project, which is predicted to be the long-awaited Disney Villain Park. One user points out that while Universal makes all the Epic announcements, Disney keeps its cards close to its chest.

u/SeacoastFirearms writes,

“I have a hunch that Disney will announce a new park around the time Epic opens to steal some attention away from Universal. You don’t announce $60 [billion] for parks 2 years before another major park opens and not have something up your sleeve.” Related: Dozens Witness Wild Sex Act at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Universal’s Epic Universe has a lot going for it; that is an unarguable fact. However, Disney has decades of established brand loyalty on its side. While many might gripe and grapple with Genie+ and the Lightning Lane systems, the mouse is still family.

Universal Studios is a thrill park made for fans who love the magic of the movies and who want that action-packed experience. That’s all well and good, but Disney caters to an arguably larger audience, focusing more on the long-term effects of its trademarked magic.

In short, Toothless, the Minions, and Jimmy Fallon will all come and go, but there will always be a place for castles, fairytales, and Mickey Mouse. Epic Universe is going to be tough to beat, but Disney has both the infamous nostalgia factor and generations of fans.

Will the Magic Kingdom topple the Epic Universe? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!