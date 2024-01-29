Dozens Witness Graphic Sex at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests were forced to watch as animals participated in “The Circle of Life” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and with so many incredible rides, attractions, shows, and characters, this title makes a lot of sense. However, guests can never truly know what their Disney day will entail, even if it’s planned to a T, with a recent example popping up online over the weekend.

Guests who have experienced Kilimanjaro Safaris will know that the attraction is about as real as it gets, with animals wandering around in their own habitats. There are plenty of safety precautions, of course, but for the most part, Disney provides guests with an authentic African safari experience. This attraction was even more authentic recently, with two lions engaging in sexual activity right in front of guests.

A photo made its way online, showing the two massive lions in the middle of their activity.



This is far from the first time something like this has happened, with guests passing through dozens of different habitats built specifically for these animals. Guests never truly know what their safari experience will include, with a common problem being ostriches and giraffes blocking the road. This is certainly not a sight you anticipate during your Disney vacation, but it just goes to show how realistic this attraction actually is.

Kilimanjaro Safaris features over 34 different species of animals, ranging from flamingos to rhinos. The attraction takes guests on a recreation of the African savanna, with the land totaling a whopping 110 acres. The ride is incredibly popular at the park, especially in the morning, with guests eager to spot some of the rarer animals like lions and rhinos.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to Disney’s wide assortment of rides and attractions, with thrilling adventures around every corner. Expedition Everest is one of the most popular experiences at the park, sending guests on an exhilarating runaway train ride through the legendary “Forbidden Mountain.” Flight of Passage, Animal Kingdom’s biggest draw, is found in Pandora – The World of Avatar. This land is inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar series, transporting guests directly into the world of Pandora.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?