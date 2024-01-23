Pirates of the Caribbean Will Soon Cost Disney Guests an Extra Fee to Ride

Disneyland Paris’ Pirates of the Caribbean is experiencing some changes that will enhance the ride for some guests willing to pay.

If you have been to any Disney park around the globe, you know that there are some attractions that you will find everywhere, even if they are a little different from the original. Some examples of this are icons like the castle; in some parks, the castle belongs to Cinderella, in others, Sleeping Beauty, and for one, all of the princesses combined. “it’s a small world” is one of the more well-known classic Disney attractions, created with the assistance of Walt Disney himself, and can be found around the world now.

Another attraction that Walt helped coin was Pirates of the Caribbean. Pirates of the Caribbean originated in Disneyland, and then moved to Walt Disney World, and has different versions and renditions in each of the other parks.

The Disneyland Paris version of Pirates of the Caribbean opened with the park itself on April 12, 1992. The ride shares similarities with other versions found in Disney parks but also features unique elements and scenes tailored to the Parisian audience. Now, of course, Captain Jack Sparrow has been added into the ride, with the iconic Johnny Depp-style animatronic.

The attraction is situated in the heart of Adventureland, surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

In addition to Pirates of the Caribbean, Adventureland in Disneyland Paris offers other pirate-themed experiences. The adjacent Captain Jack’s – Restaurant des Pirates provides guests with a dining experience immersed in a pirate ambiance. This restaurant allows visitors to enjoy a meal in a setting reminiscent of a pirate’s hideout, much like Disneyland’s Blue Bayou.

As we shared last year, soon Pirates of the Caribbean will be a Premier Access attraction at Disneyland Paris. Thanks to DLP Report, we can see that the new Premier Access entrance is nearly complete, with roofing going on now.

🔧 At Pirates of the Caribbean, roof tiles have been added to the new Disney Premier Access entrance, as the project nears completion: pic.twitter.com/GOHBursuA0 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 22, 2024

At the moment, other attractions like The Tower of Terror, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Orbitron, Crush’s Coaster, Star Tours, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, and others are listed under Premier Access for Disneyland Paris guests, but not Pirates of the Caribbean.

Disneyland Paris Premier Access is a service designed to enhance the park experience for visitors by providing the option to purchase expedited access to certain attractions, allowing guests to skip the lines.

Available for a separate fee (typically between €7 per guest to €16 per guest), Premier Access allows guests to bypass regular queues and enjoy shorter wait times on specific rides within the park. This service can be purchased online on the day of the visit, contingent on availability. The cost of Premier Access varies, taking into account factors such as the popularity of the attraction and the time of day. It’s important to note that Premier Access is subject to limited availability, and guests are advised to check for availability early, particularly for high-demand attractions.

While not applicable to all rides, Premier Access offers a convenient way for visitors to optimize their time and make the most of their Disneyland Paris experience by minimizing wait times on selected attractions, much like Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World Resort.

Typically, Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris does not have too long of a line, which is likely why it was not one of the first attractions to implement Premier Access, but as popularity increased, Premier Access has become more of an option.

What do you think of Disneyland Paris adding a new Premier Access addition for Pirates of the Caribbean?