Universal Monsters Gets Darling Dracula Successor

Abigail (2024) has all the makings of a classic monster movie, but this bloodsucking ballerina has more in common with the king of vampires than some might think. The new trailer feels much more like a modern take on Universal’s original Dracula (1931).

The trailer above shows a delightfully gruesome sequence of demented attacks from this little darling, but those well-versed in the studio’s collection of creeps immediately catch the connections between the new blood coming out this April, and the Bela Lugosi classic. In short, she does her inspiration proud.

Abigail might not be as dark and gothic as the original Drac, but the trailer shows several elements seen in the 1931 vampire film that are just too similar to ignore. An ancient manor in the dead of night, a mysterious host, and a fanged monster with a taste for flesh all sound a bit too familiar in this writer’s opinion.

Abigail and Dracula Bite-By-Bite

Universal describes the film with the following synopsis,

“After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

A monster hiding in plain sight is nothing new, not even in the form of a cute kid like Abigail. However, the setting, premise, and even her theme music all harken back to the classic age of monster movies. Something that Universal Pictures needs to pursue further.

As seen in the opening scenes of Dracula, along with the exact same Swan Lake theme music, the cast of this modern creature feature meets a similar fate as Dracula’s first victim. Renfield is locked in Dracula’s castle with the mysterious count only to discover that he’s fallen into the hands of a bloodthirsty creature of the night.

Beat for beat (and bite for bite) the cast is brought to a gothic manor (seen in many a Universal Monster movie), met by an enigmatic host, and promised a large amount of money if they spend the night. Now where have we seen that movie before?

Abigail has promised to be a return to tradition with a modern flavor, and there are even winks and nods to other vamps in the genre. The movie comes out April 19, 2024, and features the talents of Melissa Barrera, Giancarlo Esposito, and Alisha Weir as the titular Abigail. Monster buffs will love sinking their teeth into this one.

Do you think Abigail is our next modern Dracula? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!