Guillermo Del Toro Releases New Update on ‘Frankenstein’

While there are many talented film directors, it is rare to have a director pull in an audience from a name alone. It usually takes several successes and an unmistakable directorial style to earn an iconic reputation such as Hitchcock, Spielberg, Tarantino, Scorsese, Burton, and Nolan. Guillermo Del Toro has become one of these filmmaking legends by creating unique supernatural worlds filled with monsters, robots, and ghouls. His distinct passion for these classic creatures now looms over the first gothic horror masterpiece — Frankenstein.

Del Toro has been pursuing the adaptation of the classic 1818 tale of “Frankenstein” for years. He has even stated that it is his “favorite novel in the world.” While there have been numerous cinematic retellings of the tragic monster, many speculate that the gothic-style auteur would be perfect for a new reimagining.

“Frankenstein” centered on Dr. Victor Frankenstein who was obsessed with death. The trauma of his mother’s passing consumed him to unravel the mystery of life. He would eventually harvest body parts from corpses to reanimate a living human man. The monster filled Frankenstein with such fear that he fled the country. He eventually returned home as he suspected that the monster was responsible for the death of two innocent people. Both vowed revenge on each other as they both struggled with grief, self-loathing, the loss of love and the purpose of life.

The love for Mary Shelley’s celebrated novel has been the source for Del Toro’s infatuation with all cultural monstrosities. He would strive to make these aberrations the centerpiece of his projects. This is evident throughout all his work like with his evolved vampires, the Reapers, in Blade II, the heroic hellion, Hellboy, the terrifying Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth and most recently the Oscar-winning, Pinocchio.

Now that the writers’ strike is finished, Del Toro recently stated that he is back to work on the film. He expressed, “We’re working on [Frankenstein]. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.

Even though the hiring of Isaac, Goth and Garfield were already known, the addition of the Academy Award winner, Waltz (Inglorious Bastards, Django: Unchained) was a new update. The shoot time was also a pleasant bonus as it implies that Del Toro will be finalizing his script for Netflix soon.

The prolific director has certainly found a home with Netflix. Unlike previous studio interference with major studios such as Warner Bros. and Disney, Del Toro was able to give his unrestricted, refreshing gothic spin to Pinocchio. The gamble proved fruitful as the film beat out animated titans like DreamWorks and Disney for the top award.

It appears that Netflix has given full reins to Del Toro as his successful horror anthology series, The Cabinet of Curiosities, has also been renewed for another season. Fans of the director will eagerly anticipate this take on Mary Shelley’s renowned book as it scheduled to go into production in February 2024.

