New ‘Hellboy’ Seeks To Erase ‘Stranger Things’ Star’s Box Office Flop

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has continued to dominate the box office and public attention, it is easy to forget that comic book movies have had a varying success rate in the entertainment industry. While the most notable accomplishments of this era were inspired by classic superheroes like Superman (1978), Batman (1989), X-Men (2000), and Spider-Man (2002), it was the most unsuspecting comic book character that reinvigorated the genre and introduced a new audience to the world of Hellboy.

The 2004 adaptation was based on the popular fan-favorite comic book series. It was created by Mike Mignola who wanted to create a character that broke away from standard superhero stories. Hellboy centered around a demonic infant that was summoned to Earth to be a cabal of dark magic-obsessed Nazis’ secret weapon in the war. The innocent hellion was rescued by Allied troops who would use him as a force for good to research and combat supernatural threats.

Esteemed filmmaker, Guillermo Del Toro, was smitten with the imagery and story of Hellboy. He would infuse his innovative directorial style to bring to life a cinematic reimagining of the red-skinned hero. The movie would be a sizeable triumph for Sony Pictures. This would spawn a delayed 2008 sequel that would receive critical acclaim, but dwindling box office returns. Any plans for a third film were put on hiatus as a result.

Lionsgate would acquire the rights to reboot the lore of “Big Red” in 2019. Even with a stellar cast starring David Harbour, Ian McShane and Mila Jovovich, poor audience and critic scores would lead to it being a financial bomb. This foreseeably torched any hopes of continuing the series outside the comics.

However, Good Shepard Entertainment and Upstream Arcade will now go back to Hellboy’s origins to resurrect the franchise with a new highly-anticipated video game. The latest version of the devilish defender directly collaborated with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator, Mike Mignola. The story has even been written by Mignola.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will focus on the discovery of a mystical gateway that directs to a dangerous dimension called ‘The Wyrd.’ When a researcher from the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) goes missing investigating the entrance, Hellboy is sent to retrieve them. This will transport him to an unearthly realm filled with formidable creatures, destructive secrets and an ancient evil.

This new adaptation will be a third person, action adventure game that will feature the visual style of the original comic book. It will be a personal love letter to the Dark Horse Comic character that will include fast-paced, button-mashing melee combat. Players will be able to utilize Hellboy’s indestructible right arm, legendary revolver and an arsenal of other arcane tools. The iconic demon will be voiced by the late, great Lance Riddick of John Wick fame.

Even though a game trailer has already been released, Good Shepard and Upstream have debuted the first 16-minutes of gameplay. Although this is a promotional strategy to get people excited for this new installment, many speculate that it is to reassure the fans that Hellboy is still a “hot” commodity.

The world of Hellboy may have had its up-and-downs in popularity, but it is still one of the most unusual and eye-catching pop culture creations in decades. Perhaps this game will breathe new life into the franchise and lead to other welcomed adaptations of the wise-cracking hellish hero.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is set to be released October 4, 2023 on all available gaming consoles and PC.