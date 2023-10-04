Disney Expanding Fantasmic! Nighttime Show at Hollywood Studios

Disney is expanding Fantasmic!, one of its most popular attractions.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, they’re faced with the challenge of deciding what to do. From the dozens of thrilling and iconic attractions to the stunning array of restaurants and quick-service locations, a day at Disney can be chock full of magic. At Magic Kingdom, guests have access to some of the most legendary theme park rides in the world, from Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain to “it’s a small world” and Haunted Mansion.

At EPCOT, Guests are encouraged to become a little more worldly and explore cultures and countries they may not be able to experience in the “real world.” Here, guests can take a stroll from England to China in a matter of minutes. Guests can also experience some of the coolest rides in all of Orlando, Florida, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind being the newest addition to the park.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a beastly assortment of rides, ranging from thrilling encounters with mythical yetis to time-traveling adventures with dinosaurs. The biggest draw of this park would have to be Pandora – The World of Avatar. This land first opened in 2017 and has been a major hit, transporting guests into the world of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Last but not least is Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a theme park with the biggest selection of thrill rides at Walt Disney World. Guests can enjoy high-speed roller coasters like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster here or take a dip on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Walt Disney World’s spookiest ride.

However, if you happen to get a little tired of riding rides all day, don’t worry. Guests will find many different ways to spend their time at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests have quite a lot of options. Guests can catch one of the incredible stunt show performances at Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular or settle down for an amazing retelling of Disney’s iconic Beauty and the Beast (1991).

However, the most popular show at the park has to be Fantasmic!.

Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics, and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Fantasmic! is a fantastic way to close out your day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and is something you definitely do not want to do during your Disney World vacation.

This is why it’s crucial to be aware of the showtimes for Fantasmic!. Disney recently changed the showtimes for this attraction, expanding it to more guests. Disney has added a second showtime of Fantasmic for dates through October 21st. There will now be two showtimes through October 21st instead of just one.

“Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear,” states Disney.

Fantasmic! is also featured at the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, though the show is currently on indefinite hiatus after a shocking accident. Earlier in 2023, guests were stunned as the Maleficent dragon animatronic caught fire mid-show, melting away in front of their very eyes. Videos of the incident went viral, leaving fans wondering just how severe the damage was.

Unfortunately, this was no small accident with Fantasmic! being canceled indefinitely at Disneyland. Disney revealed that the iconic Maleficent dragon would not be returning, indicating it had been severely and permanently damaged.

Do you enjoy watching Fantasmic! What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World?