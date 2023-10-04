Former Disney Channel Star Demi Lovato Comes Back to TV

Demi Lovato, former Disney Channel child star and frequent tabloid fixture, is finally returning to television.

Demi Lovato became a breakout actor in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock (2008) (as well as its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)) alongside Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. The films launched her as a pop star and led to extensive work in television. To date, Lovato has released eight studio albums and sold over 24 million records in the United States alone.

Related: Former Disney Star Demi Lovato “Throwing Up Blood” Deemed Not “Sick Enough” for Treatment

Her most recent album, Holy Fvck (2022), hit number one on both the Billboard US Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums, as well as number seven on the Billboard 200

At the same time, Demi Lovato continued acting, starring as the title character in the Disney Channel sitcom Sonny with a Chance between 2009–2011, as well as the mega-popular musical show Glee and Will & Grace. She also became the youngest judge ever on The X Factor USA and starred in movies like Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020).

Now, Demi Lovato will appear in A Very Demi Holiday Special, a new holiday-themed musical special for the ad-supported streaming service Roku (per Deadline).

In many ways, A Very Demi Holiday Special is a return to the singer’s earlier, more family-friendly image before her turn to R&B and, more recently, pop rock. Reportedly, Lovato will be singing holiday standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Lovato will perform songs from her upcoming album, which does not yet have a released title. Reportedly, she will also be performing a “surprise duet” with a mystery guest; while it could be any number of singers that Lovato has been associated with, we will guess it will be someone more in line with Joe Jonas than All Time Low.

Demi Lovato said of the special, “The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations,” while Roku Media Head of Originals Brian Tannenbaum said, “Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we’ve created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over… We can’t wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special.”

Related: Demi Lovato Explains Why She Is Using She/Her Pronouns Again

In recent years, Demi Lovato has become known as much for her tumultuous personal life as her music and acting, much like her former Disney Channel peer Miley Cyrus. However, it seems that the singer has still not lost her instinct for the broad appeal of family-friendly entertainment.

A Very Demi Holiday Special will begin streaming on December 8.

Are you going to watch Demi Lovato’s new special? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!