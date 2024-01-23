EPCOT Guests Warned About “Dangerous” Location

EPCOT is one of the most beloved theme parks in Walt Disney World Resort, but one specific area seems to pose danger for many unsuspecting guests, though it shouldn’t.

When visiting EPCOT, one of the central locations that will be visited by thousands of Disney World guests is The Land Pavilion. The location, which is found in World Nature, is home to two major attractions in Soarin’ Around The World and Living with the Land, as well as The Garden Grill Restaurant and Sunshine Seasons.

Though you will enter on the second floor of the pavilion, most of the action inside the building is located on the ground floor. This means that Disney park guests will either have to take an elevator, walk down the stairs, or take an escalator to reach the bottom. When leaving, of course, this means they’ll have to make it back up to the second floor. For some reason, that’s where the trouble comes in far too often.

It has seemingly become a regular occurrence for guests to lose their shoes when coming back up the escalator in the pavilion. This has particularly been the case for those wearing crocs and sandals. As a matter of fact, it has become so prevalent that an incident of this kind is happening almost every other week. Photos from Disney World fan groups and social media posts show that shoes– particularly Crocs– are getting caught at the top of the escalator.

When this happens, the escalator must be shut down until it can be fixed, and it creates a potentially dangerous incident for the guest. The post below is just one example of many where a guest saw their shoes absorbed into the top of the escalator.

Why is NEVER a good idea to wear Crocs on a escalator. Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT, The Land pavilion. 7/11/2023 pic.twitter.com/AC7Xyo0Fqy — Hermann (@wecke) July 12, 2023

Another guest posted a photo on Reddit, sharing the warning: “This is why you don’t wear crocs on the escalators!”

While Disney World fans who follow the parks closely have likely seen this occur before– either in person or through social media– this is really a warning that people should keep in mind when boarding any escalator at any location.

On the official Plan Disney website, the company shares that while it is perfectly safe to wear Crocs on any ride, you should not board an escalator with them.

“It’s perfectly safe to leave them on for the duration of any ride or show. There is one thing to be aware of, though: Crocs are not allowed to be worn on any escalators. So, inside The Land Pavilion at EPCOT, on the way to the parking garages at Disney Springs, or anywhere else with an escalator, you will either need to take the stairs or an elevator or plan to wear different shoes.”

Of course, EPCOT is home to more than just The Land Pavilion. The all-new World Celebration is now open, and you can always enjoy the sights and sounds of the World Showcase. In addition, the theme park is known for several iconic and thrilling rides, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth.

For more information about EPCOT, including its Park Hours, please visit the official Disney website.

What do you think of this continual occurrence at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!