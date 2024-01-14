Giant Sections of Disney Park Now Off-Limits to Guests

A significant portion of an iconic Disney resort is now off-limits.

Disneyland Paris is a beautiful resort, but it’s currently going through a bit of a rough patch. As we’ve reported here at Inside the Magic, the resort is facing several key ride and attraction closures. Now, parts of the actual theme parks are starting to close, forcing guests to quickly adapt to the new unconventional layout.

Unfortunately, navigating the Disneyland Paris Resort is proving to be quite a challenge at the current moment in time, with a large number of construction walls surrounding key parts of the resort. DLP Report (@DLPReport) snapped a few photos of the Hollywood Boulevard and Production Courtyard sections of Walt Disney Studios Park, which you can see below.

🔧 And a huge number of walls have popped up around Hollywood Blvd. and Production Courtyard as the complete repaving and remodeling of the area is getting under way.

The project will continue in phases until Spring 2025 with Studio 1 closing in April 2024. A long road ahead. pic.twitter.com/A3ZhJDs71c — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 10, 2024

These construction walls are also surrounding Flying Carpets of Agrabah, with the popular kid-friendly attraction closing for its lengthy refurbishment.

🔧 At Walt Disney Studios Park, “Flying Carpets over Agrabah” has closed for a long refurbishment – sorry they’re not getting rid of it.

According to unofficial information it’ll reopen in October – Disney hasn’t replied to our request to confirm. pic.twitter.com/Hz9aaNUFKM — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 10, 2024

More walls could be seen surrounding The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, as shown in photos from ED92 Magic (@ED92).

There’s lots of walls up in Walt Disney Studios as the production courtyard continues to get refurbished 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/l98CCwDtpw — ED92 (@ED92Magic) January 10, 2024

This remodeling project will continue into 2025, with Studio 1 set to close in April of this year. The European resort is currently undergoing several significant renovations, both inside and outside the theme parks. Disney Village, the resort’s premier shopping and dining destination, is being completely redone as part of a previously announced overhaul project.

Guests will find two distinct and unique theme parks at the Disneyland Paris Resort, Disneyland Park and Wlat Disney Studios Park. At Disneyland Park, guests have free reign to explore and enjoy classic and iconic Disney experiences, like “it’s a small world” and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, as well as versions of legendary Disney rides like Phantom Manor and Hyperspace Mountain. At Walt Disney Studios Park, guests can expect to find some more off-the-wall attractions, with Avengers Campus being a great example.

While this area is a near-identical copy of the one found at the Disneyland Resort in California, there are some key differences, like the addition of a new ride called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. While technically new, this roller coaster was actually repurposed from the park’s now-defunct version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

