This Disney World Ride Only Goes 7 mph and It’s One of the Best

One of Disney World’s best rides is hardly thrilling, but it’s a classic.

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World, it’s vital that travelers anticipate large crowds, high prices, and some rather humid weather. There are a number of ways to ensure your Disney vacation goes as smoothly as possible, but to make the most of your time at Magic Kingdom, you’ll want to be sure to make a list of all of the top rides and attractions you want to experience.

From classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion to modern thrill rides like Seven Dwarves Mine Train and TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is also home to a number of other experiences like Mickey’s Philharmagic, Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel, Enchanted Tales with Belle, and several more, giving the park a hefty amount of variety.

However, guests shouldn’t underestimate the park’s older attractions, especially the PeopleMover, as this one is actually often considered one of Magic Kingdom’s best rides.

The PeopleMover

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, often shortened to just “The PeopleMover,” serves as both a fun attraction and an informational experience, offering guests a scenic tour of Tomorrowland. Located in the heart of Magic Kingdom’s hub dedicated to technology, space travel, and the future, the PeopleMover is a breath of fresh air for those tired of the hustle and bustle of Disney’s most popular theme park.

This isn’t to say that the PeopleMover isn’t popular, with the attraction becoming a classic among Disney World fans, but it certainly flies under the radar when discussing other rides, especially new ones like TRON Lightcycle / Run, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The primary reason guests may not think twice about the PeopleMover is its speed or lack thereof. Being an omnimover, a ride system used on other attractions like Haunted Mansion and Spaceship Earth, the PeopleMover is very slow, traveling at a speed of about 7mph. However, this is actually PeopleMover’s greatest feature, as the ride gives guests a slow and relaxing look at Tomorrowland, both inside and out. While guests likely want roller coasters to be fast, the same cannot be said for omnimovers and dark rides, as the slow speed gives riders more time to soak in all of the details.

First opened in 1975, the PeopleMover has remained a mainstay of the park itself for decades, though the ride has undergone some changes, as has the Magic Kingdom itself. The PeopleMover is propelled magnetically and uses linear induction motors. While not the smoothest ride in Walt Disney World, it certainly is one of the most relaxing and unique, giving guests adequate time to stop and smell the turkey legs.

The Views

Another reason the PeopleMover is such a great attraction is because of the views of Tomorrowland and Magic Kingdom it offers riders. During their 10-minute tour, guests will travel all throughout Tomorrowland, passing by some of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions. Riders start right below Astro Orbiter, then travel past Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin before taking a detour through Space Mountain.

You read that right—not under, around, or above, but through. Thus, part of the ride is mostly pitch-black, but it’s nevertheless one of the coolest experiences in Walt Disney World.

Disney World, and theme parks in general, are often associated with large crowds and hectic lines, but the PeopleMover gives guests a reprieve from all of this, providing an almost serene ride through one of the world’s busiest and most popular vacation destinations. The PeopleMover is also one of Disney’s most unique attractions, as there’s only one in the entire world quite like Magic Kingdom’s.

The original Disneyland Resort used to have its own PeopleMover, but it closed in 1995. The attraction has sat practically abandoned ever since, leaving fans curious as to what Disney has planned for such an iconic and beloved attraction.

As time moves on and Disney builds and opens newer, more advanced rides and attractions, it becomes easier and easier to forget what makes the parks so special in the first place. But rides like the PeopleMover are a window in time, allowing guests to explore Magic Kingdom the same way they were able to decades ago, and that’s why it’s such a special experience.

We always recommend guests try out the PeopleMover if it’s their first time, but we also highly encourage guests to keep riding even if they’ve been to Magic Kingdom 50 times, as it’s always a nice way to start and end your day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Do you enjoy riding the PeopleMover? What is your favorite attraction at Magic Kingdom?