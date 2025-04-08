Disney World Is Changing the Hours of Rides Like Tower of Terror and Space Mountain Soon

Things will change very soon in Walt Disney World.

Disney World is home to some of the country’s best and most popular rides and attractions, with Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world” all providing fun and magic to guests for decades. However, new additions have helped Disney keep up with demand as well as the theme park industry as a whole, with recent new experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind being an incredibly exciting step in a new direction for the company.

As the years go by, more and more new projects and expansions are revealed and announced, with 2025 marking a turning point for The Walt Disney Company. Amid the construction, Disney has updated the operating hours for its Florida theme parks as it braces for its busy Easter holiday season.

Disney World Updates Operating Hours

The following April dates have been adjusted, with park closings either being extended or park openings being pushed up earlier.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

April 26: Closing time extended from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

April 26: Closing time extended from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Magic Kingdom

April 22: Early Entry moved from 8:30 am to 7:30 am

April 26: Early Entry moved from 8:30 am to 7:30 am

April 20: Closing extended from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm

April 21: Closing extended from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm

April 22: Opening moved from 9:00 am to 8:00 am, closing extended from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm

April 23: Closing extended from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm

April 24: Closing extended from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm

April 25: Closing extended from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm

April 26: Opening moved from 9:00 am to 8:00 am, closing extended from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm

There’s never a bad time of the year to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but there certainly are more busy times and less busy times. These changes will mean guests will have longer to enjoy the theme parks during their trip amid the Easter holiday, a historically crowded time of the year for Walt Disney World.

Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve are typically the most popular times of the year to visit Disney World, with wait times skyrocketing and prices surging. However, a huge chunk of Disney World’s guests choose to visit during the summer due to school being out.

Earlier months in the year, like January, February, and March, can be great times to visit for those wanting to avoid the crowds, though the fabled “off-season” does not really exist anymore, at least not the way it did pre-COVID-19.

This year will be an interesting one to keep track of crowds for, as numerous rides and attractions will be offline. It’s Tough to be a Bug, an immersive 4D show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, closed earlier this year, as did TriceraTop Spin, also at Animal Kingdom.

Several more attractions and experiences are set to close in 2025 and in the coming years, with Disney experiencing one of its most transformational periods yet. For more information on what Disney has planned for its Florida theme parks and beyond, click here.

