OFFICIAL: Disney World Begins Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Construction Process, Replacement Coming Soon

Big things are about to happen to one of Disney World’s most popular attractions.

Things are always changing at Walt Disney World, though this should be obvious to anyone who has stepped foot in the parks recently. However, this year is an especially exciting and transformative one for Disney World, with multiple projects, expansions, and, most importantly, closure set to begin. These cover all four of Disney’s theme parks, with some announcements being more popular than others.

Disney has plans to reshape Magic Kingdoms’ Frontierland, giving it a new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise. This Pixar influence will carry over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well, with Disney set to build an entirely new land based on Monsters Inc. This project is quite exciting, although fans have one big issue: its location.

See, this new Monsters Inc. land, officially dubbed “Monstropolis,” is set to take over the current spot of Muppets Courtyard, meaning Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of Jim Henson’s adorable puppet creations are being evicted from their home. However, Disney did make a compromise, announcing that The Muppets’ new home will actually be none other than inside Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This means that Aerosmith will actually be getting the boot, marking an exciting and uncharted time for one of Disney’s most thrilling attractions.

Disney Files Permit for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Disney has filed a new, more detailed construction permit for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster as fans anticipate the attraction’s overhaul. This new permit reveals that Disney has called for a contractor to sand and paint the massive guitar at the ride’s entrance. The permit notes that the contractor “shall spray the body of the guitar and apply one coat of primer and two coats of high-performance finish.”

The last time the big red guitar was repainted was in 2021, though Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has undergone significant refurbishments since then. It’s unknown if the iconic red color scheme will remain, though this likely marks the beginning of a very exciting chapter for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has been a staple of not just Disney’s Hollywood Studios but the entire Walt Disney World Resort since it opened back in 1999. Due to its high-speed launch and inversions, the coaster has continued to be one of Disney’s most popular rides. The ride is also still the only attraction in Walt Disney World that goes upside down.

Not a lot of information is known about Disney’s planned Muppets overhaul of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, only that Animal and The Electric Mayhem will be headlining the attraction, boxing Aerosmith out of their decades-old spot. This makes sense considering the controversies that have mounted against the band’s frontman, Steven Tyler, in recent years, with Disney probably looking for a way to distance itself from Aerosmith.

It’s also unknown when fans can expect to see work actually begin on transforming the thrill ride into a Muppets-filled experience, though 2025 will likely mark the start of multiple projects inside Disney World. Disney has already begun renovating and retheming DinoLand U.S.A. inside its Animal Kingdom theme park. Half of the prehistoric area closed permanently at the start of the year. The rest of DinoLand, including DINOSAUR, will close sometime next year as work ramps up on transforming the space into a new land inspired by South America.

When complete, this new area will feature three new attractions, one based on Encanto and another on Indiana Jones, as well as a new carousel.

